17 arrested after Sim Lim Square raid for allegedly selling illegal streaming devices

Four women and 13 men, aged between 24 and 61, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the sale of illegal streaming devices.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force, the arrests were made after an Oct. 4 raid at Sim Lim Square.

In addition, more than 2,500 sets of illegal streaming devices, with an estimated street value of more than S$500,000 were seized.

These devices could be used to access unauthorised content from illegal online sources, said police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Copyright Act 2021, the making, dealing, importing, distributing, or offering of devices or services to access works without the authority of copyright owners carries a fine of up to S$100,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

Top image from Google Maps