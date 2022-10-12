Siglap freehold coffee shop up for sale for S$22.8 million

A freehold coffee shop at 936 East Coast Road in the Siglap area is up for sale for S$22.8 million.

The sale, via expression of interest (EOI), was revealed alongside the guide price in a press release on Oct. 10 by Savills, the sole marketing agent for the property.

The 5,277 sq ft coffee shop is zoned for commercial use on the first storey.

It can be redeveloped for residential use on higher floors up to four storeys, with a plot ratio of 3.0.

It is approved for permanent food and beverage operations on the ground floor.

The property has prominent street frontage along East Coast Road.

Popular food stalls have operated in coffee shop that currently occupies the ground floor premises.

The coffee shop currently accommodates 12 food stalls and one drink stall.

Siglap Centre, Bedok Mall and Parkway Parade are in the vicinity of the coffee shop, which is also close to nearby schools, including Victoria School, Victoria Junior College, St Patrick’s School, CHIJ Katong Convent and Temasek Junior College.

The EOI exercise will close on Nov. 22 at 3pm.

