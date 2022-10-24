SIA hiring cabin crew from South Korea, Thailand & Taiwan, looking to fill 800 spots

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has started cabin crew recruitment in other countries in Asia.

The national airline had frozen hiring during the pandemic, before resuming its recruitment in February 2022.

As borders open up, there has been a corresponding increase in demand for flights and thus, cabin crew members, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

SIA is now looking to South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan to solve its manpower crunch.

Since February, it has hired around 1,200 cabin crew members, and it is looking to fill another 800 spots.

Resumed recruitment from other countries

The airline has traditionally recruited cabin crew from various countries.

This supplements its recruitment intake from Singapore, ST reported.

Recruitment drives are typically conducted to replace cabin crew who "have left for a variety of reasons", as well as to meet the airline's growth plans.

"The number of available vacancies varies from time to time, and is dependent on our manpower requirements," SIA added.

Before the pandemic, SIA has taken in applicants from Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Japan.

According to ST, SIA said recruitment drives in these markets will resume progressively.

In its effort to attract hires, the airline now allows air stewardesses to return to flying after they have given birth.

Previously, air stewardesses who declared that they were pregnant were placed on no-pay leave, then forced to leave the company after giving birth, an earlier ST report wrote.

Top photo from Singapore Airlines / FB