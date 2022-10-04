Back

2 SIA crew members assaulted near hotel in Melbourne, both sustain superficial injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | October 04, 2022, 11:14 AM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew members were assaulted near the entrance of their hotel in Melbourne.

In response to queries from Mothership, an SIA spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred on Oct. 2, 2022.

Flown back to Singapore on the same day

Both crew members sustained superficial injuries and received medical treatment from paramedics who arrived thereafter.

They were then sent to the nearest hospital to receive further treatment.

SIA added that both of them were subsequently flown back to Singapore on the same day, and they are currently resting.

Investigations ongoing

SIA said that it will "provide all necessary support" to the crew members during this time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SIA is also working closely with the authorities on the matter.

Top image via Flickr.

Another S'pore car tried to cut queue on Causeway, stopped & led away by M'sia traffic police

Another queue-cutter.

October 04, 2022, 10:16 AM

Man, covered in mud likely from F1 event, praised for standing in MRT carriage to not soil seats

When life gives you rain and waterlogged conditions.

October 04, 2022, 03:10 AM

Indranee Rajah refutes Leong Mun Wai's 'cynical' portrayal of govt spending in SPH Media Trust & Sports Hub deals

The government's rationale behind the SPH Media Trust and Sports Hub decisions have previously been discussed in Parliament.

October 03, 2022, 11:21 PM

M'sian parliament can't be dissolved on Oct. 3 as Agong hasn't returned from S'pore's F1

UMNO wants to hold the election monSoon.

October 03, 2022, 10:21 PM

Woman sells Bedok flat as neighbour's parrot too noisy day & night affecting her sleep

One reason to sell your home.

October 03, 2022, 08:19 PM

Otters kill over 40 koi & fishes leaving Bukit Timah resident too 'traumatised' to rear fish again

This is the first time this has happened to him in the 20-plus years he has lived there.

October 03, 2022, 07:07 PM

700 junior doctors recruited every year, over 90% are local: MOH Holdings

A spokesperson also highlighted that doctors recruited from overseas must be from approved universities.

October 03, 2022, 07:06 PM

S'pore F1 fans join Red Bull's Sergio 'Checo' Pérez on casual jog along Marina Bay Street Circuit

Warming up.

October 03, 2022, 06:48 PM

6 easy & convenient ways to save money for the upcoming year-end festivities

Nice.

October 03, 2022, 06:45 PM

Car on BKE slip road drives against flow of traffic, hits motorcyclist, allegedly drives off

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

October 03, 2022, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.