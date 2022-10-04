2 SIA crew members assaulted near hotel in Melbourne, both sustain superficial injuries

Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew members were assaulted near the entrance of their hotel in Melbourne.

In response to queries from Mothership, an SIA spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred on Oct. 2, 2022.

Flown back to Singapore on the same day

Both crew members sustained superficial injuries and received medical treatment from paramedics who arrived thereafter.

They were then sent to the nearest hospital to receive further treatment.

SIA added that both of them were subsequently flown back to Singapore on the same day, and they are currently resting.

Investigations ongoing

SIA said that it will "provide all necessary support" to the crew members during this time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SIA is also working closely with the authorities on the matter.

Top image via Flickr.