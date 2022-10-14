Back

S$1 to RM3.30: S'pore dollar blasts to new high against M'sia ringgit

RM100,000 sold in 1.5 hours at Chinatown moneychanger.

Belmont Lay | October 14, 2022, 06:08 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore dollar continued to appreciate against the ringgit as it hit S$1 to RM3.30 on Friday, Oct. 14 morning.

It had hit a new high of S$1 to RM3.23 just two months ago in August.

The strengthening Singapore dollar was the result of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightening monetary policy for the fifth time in a year, allowing a further strengthening in the Singapore dollar to help dampen inflation.

In response to the new benchmark, a moneychanger operating in Chinatown sold more than RM100,000 in one-and-a-half hours at a rate of RM3.25 to S$1, Shin Min Daily News reported.

via Shin Min Daily News

A check by Shin Min found that the RM3.25 to S$1 rate was widespread enough and also available at moneychangers that were not in Chinatown.

But anecdotal evidence by some who are looking to exchange Singapore dollars to ringgit revealed that they might be waiting for the S$1 to RM3.25 exchange rate to be more widely available first before acting on it, as there appears to be no rush and a further appreciation in sight.

One person interviewed implied since he is looking to exchange S$10,000 to S$20,000 at a time to be spent in Malaysia in the future, the minute differences in exchange rate could add up.

Top photo via Google

Local celebs like Zoe Tay & Pierre Png meet K-pop star CL at Cartier event in Gardens by the Bay

Hello, CL.

October 14, 2022, 06:07 PM

SNSD's Hyoyeon to perform at Marquee nightclub on Nov. 18, 2022

DJ Hyo in the house.

October 14, 2022, 06:05 PM

Yahoo editorial team members affected by restructuring, at least 1 departure in S'pore

Another change in the local media scene.

October 14, 2022, 05:50 PM

Influencer Daryl Aiden Yow calls out Dior S'pore sales assistant for allegedly being 'rude af' to his mum

The service had ruined his mum's experience, who was shopping at luxury brands for the first time.

October 14, 2022, 05:47 PM

Punggol Track 24, where Felicia Teo's body buried in 2007, secluded back then

Only a fragment of a skull, believed to be hers, was ever found.

October 14, 2022, 04:54 PM

‘Are drugs really that bad?’ Former addict says conversation about drugs in S’pore no longer black & white

It’s not that easy to just say no anymore.

October 14, 2022, 04:46 PM

2.5 million S'poreans will receive up to S$500 in Dec. 2022 to deal with rising prices

This is in addition to the measures announced in the Assurance Package in Budget 2022.

October 14, 2022, 03:18 PM

Fresh chicken from M'sia returns to S'pore, likely to be 25% more expensive

Singapore will also likely receive half the number of chickens on a monthly basis, compared to the period before the ban.

October 14, 2022, 03:10 PM

Patrons ‘club’ at Commonwealth HDB coffeeshop, singing & dancing to techno remixes

Happening.

October 14, 2022, 12:27 PM

BMW hit student, 14, crossing road at Sumang Walk in Punggol, driver, 24, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 14, 2022, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.