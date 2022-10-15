SFA issues recall of M'sia farm eggs over presence of Salmonella Enteritidis

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall of eggs imported from Teo Seng Layer Farm 1 in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 14, SFA said this was due to the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs.

The affected eggs can be identified by the stamp "CEJ027", SFA added.

Recall of eggs from retail outlets ongoing

SFA also highlighted that it has directed all six importers in Singapore to withhold or recall the affected eggs as SE may cause foodborne illness if the food is consumed raw or undercooked.

In particular, BH Fresh Food Pte Ltd has been directed to recall the affected eggs distributed to retail outlets for sale as a precautionary measure.

SFA added that the recall is ongoing.

As for the remaining five importers, they have been told to withhold the affected eggs from distribution.

Meanwhile, the farm itself has been suspended and will not be allowed to export their eggs to Singapore.

SFA said it will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue.

Eggs cooked are safe to eat

SFA pointed out that as SE can be destroyed by heat, eggs that are cooked thoroughly are safe for consumption.

The bacteria can survive in raw and undercooked eggs, on the shell as well as within, and may cause foodborne illness.

While the infection typically subsides within a week in most people, SE can cause serious infections in the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

The agency further urged consumers who have purchased the affected eggs to cook them thoroughly before consumption, and for those who have already consumed the eggs to seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell.

Here is SFA's post in full:

Top photo by Erol Ahmed via Unsplash