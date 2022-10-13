Back

Rui En donates blood for the first time with fan club to celebrate 1 year of being on Instagram

Nice.

Mandy How | October 13, 2022, 04:28 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Rui En is marking her first year on Instagram with an act of charity.

On Oct. 9, 2022, the 41-year-old actress uploaded three videos of her and her fan club, RBKD, visiting the Bloodbank at Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to donate blood. 

She explained they have a history of doing good together to commemorate milestones.

First time donating blood

Rui En also said that it was her first time donating blood, adding that she was grateful to RBKD for coming up with the meaningful idea.

To prepare for the day's session, the actress took iron pills for the past week.

She had learnt from a friend that women who "train a lot" may have low iron levels, hence the supplements.

Before the procedure, the actress joked, "I was just thinking if I pass out or if I faint right, I'm already at the hospital."

The second video shows Rui En holding up a sticker for first-timers, which lets the Bloodbank staff know to be (extra?) gentle.

"So my question is, what if you don't have this sticker leh? Then they anyhow anyhow like that poke?" she quips.

As the video follows her to the blood donation room, the actress is filmed covering her face and shying away from the blood withdrawal process.

"I don't want to see," she laughed.

Spreading awareness

In the third video, Rui En added that they wanted to raise awareness for more people to try donating blood.

According to her, one bag of blood could save three lives, and with nine bags of blood donated that day, it means a total of 27 lives potentially saved.

The actress appealed for viewers to do the same if they are eligible, as it's "really nothing" and "doesn't hurt at all".

You can find out more about the process here.

Top image via Rui En's and RBKD's Instagram pages

Tower Transit bus service 853 smashed road divider at AMK with 9 people on board, driver suspended

No one was injured.

October 13, 2022, 04:04 PM

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 3 more years in prison, Myanmar military govt drags feet on Asean plan

On Oct. 12, Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional three years of imprisonment by a court controlled by Myanmar's military government.

October 13, 2022, 03:51 PM

Cars & lorries in serious accident along Causeway towards S'pore in morning shuts 2 of 3 lanes

Jam.

October 13, 2022, 03:04 PM

Comment: Najib is behind bars, but can he still swing the M’sian general election his way?

The Najib factor.

October 13, 2022, 02:16 PM

Mediacorp actor Edwin Goh banned from driving for 3 years, fined S$6,500 for drink driving

First offence.

October 13, 2022, 01:41 PM

Rare blood moon can be seen from S'pore on Nov. 8, 2022, total lunar eclipse happening as well

Next total lunar eclipse in 2025.

October 13, 2022, 12:36 PM

Sin Heng Kee Porridge at Blk 685 Hougang St 61 super crowded due to renewed interest by S'pore foodies

It has been there for a long time but there has been renewed interest online.

October 13, 2022, 11:33 AM

'Walk home from Plaza Sing to Hougang after work': People in S’pore share unusual ways to save money

Smart or extreme? A financial expert weighs in.

October 13, 2022, 11:00 AM

Migrant worker in S'pore fined S$500 for smoking duty-unpaid cigarette friend gave him, cried after getting caught

He just wanted a quick smoke but it cost him close to half a month's salary.

October 12, 2022, 07:29 PM

Tighter visitor restrictions for hospitals & care homes from Oct. 14 amid Covid-19 surge

The measures will last four weeks.

October 12, 2022, 07:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.