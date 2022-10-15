Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dies aged 72

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72.

His agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, BBC reported.

In a statement, she said Coltrane's role as Hagrid "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world" and described him as a "unique talent".

The statement added: "For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honours list for his services to drama.

He was also awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Tributes

Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to Coltrane in a statement, saying: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set."

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Harry Potter author JK Rowling wrote on Twitter that Coltrane was an "incredible talent" and "a complete one-off".

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

In late 2021, Coltrane appeared in the Harry Potter reunion TV special.

The show reunited the cast, with JK Rowling conspicuously absent and featured only in archive video clips.

Coltrane appeared alongside Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes.

Top photos via Harry Potter & JK Rowling