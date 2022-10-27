Back

NTUC giving 15% off 3 rice products until Nov. 9

Available at all FairPrice supermarkets, including FairPrice Online.

Alfie Kwa | October 27, 2022, 10:39 AM

NTUC FairPrice announced that it is having a 15 per cent discount on three rice products that are popular with its consumers.

The three brands of rice include:

  • 5kg Songhe AAA Thai Hom Mali Rice at S$14.35 (U.P.  S$16.90)

  • 5kg of FairPrice Brown Rice at S$9.50 (U.P. S$11.20)

  • 10kg Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice at S$19.90 (U.P. S$23.65).

The promotion is made available at all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online, from now to Nov. 9.

Each customer may purchase up to four bags during this promotional period.

NTUC added that the prices for these products have not been adjusted since 2020 and are part of FairPrice’s ongoing efforts to moderate the cost of living for daily essentials.

Images courtesy Brand Cellar. 

