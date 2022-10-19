Regent hotel at Cuscaden Road rebranded as Conrad S'pore Orchard

Regent Singapore hotel at Cuscaden Road is going to be rebranded as Conrad Singapore Orchard in a few months' time.

It will start operating as Conrad on Jan. 1, 2023.

Refurbishment

The 440-room hotel will undergo major refurbishment and will reopen in two phases.

The first phase will be completed on Jan. 1, 2023, and the hotel’s meeting spaces and its 10 restaurants and bars, including Manhattan, Basilico and Summer Palace, will be opened to guests.

The hotel will open fully in the second phase in early 2024, after extensive room refurbishments have been completed.

Second Conrad-branded property in Singapore

This will be the second Conrad-branded property in Singapore under the Conrad Hotels and Resorts brand.

The existing Conrad Centennial Singapore is in the Marina Bay area.

Conrad Singapore Orchard will join Conrad Centennial Singapore to become the fourth Hilton-branded property in the city.

How it works

Regent Singapore is jointly owned by Pontiac Land Group and Kajima Development.

Pontiac Land Group owns Conrad Centennial Singapore.

David Tsang, CEO of Pontiac Land Group, said: “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Hilton through the new Conrad Singapore Orchard following two decades of partnership with Conrad Centennial Singapore.”

Background

Regent Singapore has a storied history.

In 1988, it opened as Pavilion InterContinental.

In 1992, it was then reflagged as Regent.

Subsequently, it became known as Regent Singapore, a Four Seasons hotel from 1998.

In 2019, it became just Regent, with no association with Four Seasons.

It will be known as Conrad Singapore Orchard starting in 2023.

All photos via Regent Singapore/ Conrad Singapore Orchard