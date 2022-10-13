Back

Rare blood moon can be seen from S'pore on Nov. 8, 2022, total lunar eclipse happening as well

Next total lunar eclipse in 2025.

Ilyda Chua | October 13, 2022, 12:36 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Moongazers rejoice: you may be able to spot a rare blood moon in Singapore on Nov. 8, 2022 -- with a bit of luck.

"Challenging" to spot

According to a Facebook post by the Science Centre Observatory (SCOB), the appearance of the rare blood moon is accompanied by a total lunar eclipse.

But the eclipse will start at 4:02pm and reach full eclipse at 6:16pm, rendering the event not visible as the moon will only rise later that evening at 6:46pm, SCOB said.

By that time, the rising moon will appear dark, and will only reach an appreciable altitude at 9pm.

As a result, it will be "challenging" to observe the rare phenomenon, said SCOB.

The full eclipse is predicted to end at 7:41pm, while the partial eclipse will end at 8:49pm and the penumbral eclipse at 9:56pm.

Viewers who do manage to catch the eclipse will likely be treated to a view of a red-coloured moon, "due to the eclipse and our atmospheric conditions", according to SCOB.

The next two total lunar eclipses will happen in 2025, reported CNA.

No viewing, but moongazers can try their luck

The Science Centre Singapore will not be organising an event to observe this lunar eclipse.

However, moongazers can try their luck by heading to a place with a clear view of the Eastern horizon from 7pm, SCOB said.

Binoculars are not necessary although viewers may wish to bring along a pair.

Rare phenomenon

A blood moon is the result of a total lunar eclipse.

During this time, Earth is positioned between the sun and the full moon. This blocks the moon from receiving light from the sun.

As a result, the moon instead reflects light from Earth — giving it its distinctive coppery colour.

According to NASA, approximately two to four lunar eclipses happen per year, with each one visible over half the Earth.

But as the moon slowly drifts away from the planet — at a rate of roughly 4cm a year — lunar eclipses may one day become a thing of the past.

Related stories

Top image from SCOB/Facebook.

Sin Heng Kee Porridge at Blk 685 Hougang St 61 super crowded due to renewed interest by S'pore foodies

It has been there for a long time but there has been renewed interest online.

October 13, 2022, 11:33 AM

'Walk home from Plaza Sing to Hougang after work': People in S’pore share unusual ways to save money

Smart or extreme? A financial expert weighs in.

October 13, 2022, 11:00 AM

Migrant worker in S'pore fined S$500 for smoking duty-unpaid cigarette friend gave him, cried after getting caught

He just wanted a quick smoke but it cost him close to half a month's salary.

October 12, 2022, 07:29 PM

Tighter visitor restrictions for hospitals & care homes from Oct. 14 amid Covid-19 surge

The measures will last four weeks.

October 12, 2022, 07:21 PM

600,000 S$30 public transport vouchers for eligible S'pore households to cope with fare hike

Support provided.

October 12, 2022, 07:15 PM

Siglap freehold coffee shop up for sale for S$22.8 million

Can be redeveloped into four-storey building with residential quarters.

October 12, 2022, 06:53 PM

Tom Cruise to shoot movie in space

Still got it.

October 12, 2022, 06:13 PM

Indonesian police kneel on ground in apology for stadium tragedy where over 130 people died

Another 300 were injured when the police fired tear gas into the the crowd.

October 12, 2022, 05:02 PM

S’pore bus & train adult fares to go up by 4 to 5 cents from Dec. 26

The Public Transport Council is allowing a 2.9 per cent increase in fares.

October 12, 2022, 05:00 PM

S'porean woman, 37, fined S$5,500 for underpaying GST on 2 branded bags & other goods bought from Germany

She paid S$68.20 in GST instead of S$890.

October 12, 2022, 04:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.