600,000 S$30 public transport vouchers for eligible S'pore households to cope with fare hike

Support provided.

Ashley Tan | October 12, 2022, 07:15 PM

The Public Transport Council (PTC) announced on Oct. 12 that it will be increasing public transport fares by 2.9 per cent from Dec. 26, 2022, following the completion of its annual fare review exercise.

This translates to a fare increase of 4 to 5 cents for adults.

Meanwhile, the increase for concession fares will be capped at 1 per cent, and the prices for monthly concession passes, adult monthly travel card, and bus cash fares will remain unchanged.

Vouchers will be disbursed in two stages

To help lower- to lower-middle income households cope with the fare adjustment, the government will be disbursing 600,000 public transport vouchers (PTVs).

Each PTV will be valued at S$30 each, and can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes.

Similar to the PTV exercise in 2021, the one this year will cover households with a monthly household income per person of not more than S$1,600.

The PTVs will be distributed in two stages.

In the first stage, households that have received a voucher during the 2021 PTV exercise, and continue to meet the income eligibility criteria, will automatically receive a PTV notification letter via post. These households need not apply for the voucher.

The notification letters will be sent to eligible households by end-December 2022.

In the second stage, which will start from early 2023, households that meet the eligibility criteria but did not receive a voucher in the first stage can apply for PTVs online or in person at their local community centres/clubs (CCs).

Details on the second stage of application will be shared later, the Ministry of Transport and People's Association said in a joint press release.

Where to redeem the vouchers

Households that have received their PTV notification letter can follow the instructions inside to redeem their vouchers at:

  • TransitLink Kiosks,

  • Top-Up Kiosks,

  • Assisted Service Kiosks,

  • TransitLink Ticket Offices, or

  • Concession Card Replacement Offices

They can do so from Dec. 28.

All vouchers must be redeemed by Mar. 31, 2024.

Residents can approach CCs if they have any queries.

Top photo from LTA

