Pregnant SIA cabin crew will be retained after giving birth, can now apply for ground jobs

The new policy has been reportedly been in force since July 15.

Matthias Ang | October 10, 2022, 03:14 PM

Air stewardesses with Singapore Airlines will be able to return to flying after they have given birth, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Previously, air stewardesses who declared that they were pregnant were placed on no-pay leave, then forced to leave the company after giving birth, ST further reported.

However, they will now be able to apply for temporary positions on the ground during their pregnancy, according to a circular seen by the media outlet.

Such temporary positions include handling passenger feedback and administrative work among other jobs.

In addition, if their contract expires during their pregnancy, they will be offered a contract renewal of one year.

Cabin crew will receive 16 weeks of maternity leave after giving birth

The new policy has reportedly been implemented since Jul. 15, 2022.

The circular added that some cabin crew have already taken up ground jobs under this new measure.

It also said an air stewardess who gives birth will be put on 16 weeks of maternity leave before they are scheduled to fly again.

Air stewardesses previously forced to leave company

Before this new policy kicked in, air stewardesses had to re-apply under the returning crew scheme, which did not guarantee re-employment, if they wanted to return to their job.

In 2010, the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) highlighted that SIA required its air stewardesses to quit flying after the first trimester of pregnancy, and called such a practice "discriminatory and unfair".

With regard to the current policy, AWARE's Director, Corinna Lim, was quoted by ST as saying that it is a "major improvement".

However, Lim also said questions remain with regard to the physique requirement for post-partum mothers, in light of how it takes six months to a year to lose "baby weight".

In response to AWARE's comments, SIA said the same standards of grooming is maintained for every member of the cabin crew.

In response to Mothership's queries, SIA replied:

"Singapore Airlines supports our cabin crew during and after their pregnancy.

Expecting cabin crew may choose to work in a temporary ground attachment from the time they declare the pregnancy till before the delivery. This may range between a minimum of three months to nine months.

These cabin crew will resume their flying duties at the end of their maternity leave.

We continue to work hard to retain our talented people, and invest in them, so that they can deliver the world-class service that SIA is renowned for."

Top photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

 

