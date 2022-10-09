Back

Woodlands Checkpoint suffers power outage for several hours, causing long queues & delayed clearance

Unlucky.

Syahindah Ishak | October 09, 2022, 12:06 PM

A power outage occurred at Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (Oct. 9) morning, causing heavy traffic and delayed immigration clearance.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post that the power outage began at around 1am.

ICA asked travellers to enter or depart Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint instead.

Motorists were also advised to check the traffic situation through the One Motoring website.

Long queues and delayed immigration clearance

Commuters and motorists who were caught in the power outage were stuck in long queues.

Videos and pictures were posted online, showing lanes congested with vehicles heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Image by Wei Ern via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers/FB.

Image by Wei Ern via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers/FB.

Image by Wei Ern via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers/FB.

Image by Wei Ern via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers/FB.

Image by Darshini Sino via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers/FB.

Image by Niruban Kumar via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers/FB.

Power restored several hours later

Several hours after the power outage was first reported, ICA updated that immigration clearance and power at Woodlands Checkpoint had been restored.

At 10:35am on Sunday (Oct. 9), ICA said that there was heavy arrival traffic at the checkpoint.

"Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey," the authority added.

Top images by Niruban Kumar & Wei Ern via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers/FB.

