M'sian man in S'pore poses as female gynae to get intimate photos & videos from women, gets 40 weeks' jail

A man in Singapore pretended to be a female gynaecologist from a private hospital to trick women into sending him intimate photos.

Between 2018 and 2021, Ooi Chuen Wei, 37, accumulated 919 videos and photos from at least 35 women before a victim reported him to the police.

He was sentenced to 40 months' jail on Oct. 26.

Posed as a doctor from hospital

The ruse began in 2016, when the Malaysian created a Facebook profile under the alias "Dr Janice Lee".

Using a photo of a Malaysian woman as his profile picture, he also created accounts on Instagram and LinkedIn to make "Dr Lee" appear legitimate.

Ooi then messaged women in Mandarin and introduced himself as a gynaecologist from Gleneagles Medical Centre who wanted to spread awareness about a medical plan for their breasts and vaginas.

He also prepared documents with the Gleneagles logo.

Instructed victims to video themselves

After connecting with the victim, Ooi would send them a Google Forms survey with questions on their sex life and genital development.

He would then instruct the victim to conduct a massage on their breasts and genital areas, and ask for photos and videos.

These, he told them, would help him make a diagnosis and come up with a treatment plan.

Ooi also avoided speaking to them over the phone so as to not blow his cover.

At least 35 women duped

At least 35 women fell victim to the con.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R Arvindren called the plan "essentially a telemedicine ruse".

"The accused downloaded and saved the videos and pictures after he received them… the victims believed the accused’s elaborate lies," Arvindren added.

One victim sent him 34 photos and 11 videos between January and October 2021.

Another victim sent her photos and videos with her face visible.

The offences finally came to light last July, after one of his victims became suspicious and made a police report.

Ooi was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021.

He also had his electronic devices seized, including three laptops and five mobile phones.

Judge noted "sheer number of victims"

Ooi's lawyer, Lee Terk Yang, said his client was a changed man, reported CNA.

Lee added that Ooi lost his job, his friends, and broke up with his soon-to-be fiancee.

"Basically he lost everything," he said.

Ooi tried to cheat another seven victims but was unsuccessful.

In sentencing, District Judge Luke Tan noted the "sheer number of victims" and the fact that the offences took place over a prolonged period of time.

For cheating by impersonation, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.

