Popular Tiong Bahru pig's organ soup hawker founder dies aged 84

RIP.

Fasiha Nazren | October 13, 2022, 05:08 PM

Koh Kee Teo, the founder of Koh Brother Pig's, has passed away.

News of Koh's passing was announced on the eatery's Facebook page on Oct. 12, 2022.

He was 84.

The post paid tribute to the founder, calling him a "remarkable person":

"Mr Koh was a remarkable person; an extraordinary entrepreneur, inspiring mentor and renowned hawker. More importantly, a caring father, wonderful great grandfather, and loving husband. We will miss him and his amazing spirit."

According to the post, members of the public can pay their respects at the wake held at 49 Kim Pong Road till Oct. 15.

Michelin Bib Gourmand

Koh Brother's Pig Organ Soup received the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

As its name suggests, the stall is known for its pig's organ soup featuring innards and cuts of lean and fatty meat.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (@kohbrotherpigsorgansoup)

The glutinous rice with stuffed chestnuts wrapped in pig intestines is another well-loved item on the menu that is unique to the stall.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (@kohbrotherpigsorgansoup)

Since 1955

The late Koh founded the stall 67 years ago in 1955, with humble beginnings as a pushcart stall.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup (@kohbrotherpigsorgansoup)

The hawker stall in Tiong Bahru Food Centre is now run by second and third-generation hawkers.

In June 2022, Koh's grandson and third-generation hawker Thomas Koh opened The Pig Organ Soup at Maxwell Food Centre.

Thomas quit his graphic designer job in 2013 to help with the family business.

Top image from Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup Facebook page.

