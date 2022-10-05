7-month-old Pomsky named Lumio missing since Oct. 1, owners offering S$1,000 reward for his safe return

A couple is looking for their seven-month-old Pomsky dog, called Lumio, and are offering a S$1,000 cash reward upon his safe return.

Lumio has been missing for five days, since Oct. 1.

First went missing at Northshore Drive/Link

According to stories uploaded to Lumio's Instagram account, Lumio first went missing at about 9pm on Oct. 1, at Northshore Drive/Link.

One of the owners had taken Lumio out for a jog when he suddenly lunged in the opposite direction, and broke free of his collar.

Lumio then ran across the road, and while the owner attempted to chase after Lumio, he eventually lost sight of him along Northshore Drive/Link.

The couple subsequently reached out to NParks, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), and SOSD to report the missing dog.

They shared in one of their Instagram stories: "Not gonna lie, it is hard. Really, really hard thinking about all the million possible things that could happen to him."

A search party has also been organised on Telegram, with multiple spotters combing through areas such as Sengkang, Punggol, and Coney Island in a bid to locate Lumio.

Last seen at Sengkang East Road/Punggol Way

According to a friend of the couple, Lumio was later sighted at Punggol 24th Avenue on Oct. 3, at about 4pm.

However, the owners were unable to locate him after rushing down.

Lumio was then spotted again on Oct. 4, at around 3:30pm to 4:30pm at TPE (towards SLE), towards the Sengkang East Road/Punggol Way second exit.

However, the owners were not able to locate Lumio again, even after rushing down.

As of Oct. 5, the search for Lumio is ongoing.

The owners shared that those who spot Lumio can immediately contact them at 9023 5072, and note down the exact location and direction he was headed.

While waiting for the owners to arrive, one can also try to "stall for time" with dog treats by "squatting down and holding a treat on your palm, staying very still and avoiding eye contact while he approaches warily for the treat".

For updates on Lumio or to help provide information on sightings, one can also join the Telegram group created by his owners.

Top images via @lumio_thefluffypomsky Instagram and Mothership reader