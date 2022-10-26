Back

PM Lee congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK Prime Minister

PM Lee also reaffirmed ties between Singapore and the UK.

Matthias Ang | October 26, 2022, 02:00 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated the UK's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, for his appointment, and expressed his wish to meet him soon.

In a letter dated Oct. 25, PM Lee wrote that Sunak's appointment comes at a time of "significant challenges" around the world, with countries dealing with complex problems stemming from geo-political tensions, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and rising inflation.

PM Lee said it is important for countries to work together to address such challenges.

PM Lee: Singapore and UK have a "robust" relationship

PM Lee said that the fundamentals of the relationship between Singapore and the UK are "robust."

"Singapore and the United Kingdom are staunch supporters of a rules-based multilateral order, and the need to uphold international law," PM Lee wrote.

Both countries have strong historical and "people-to-people ties" and collaboration spans many sectors, including trade and investment, security and defence, as well as research and innovation, he added.

PM Lee also reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to the Financial Partnership, which Sunak signed in June 2021, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer (the title for the UK government's chief finance minister), to facilitate closer regulatory cooperation and boost jobs, trade and investment.

PM Lee expresses his wish to work with Sunak

In addition, PM Lee noted that bilateral cooperation between both countries has expanded beyond traditional sectors to include new areas such as the digital economy and the green economy.

PM Lee said, "The United Kingdom-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, which was signed in February this year and entered into force in June 2022, is a milestone for both countries and unlocks new growth prospects for our businesses."

He then concluded by wishing Sunak "the very best" in fostering stability and unity in the UK, along with building a better and more prosperous future for the British people.

PM Lee also expressed his wish to work together with Sunak, amidst his "urgent priorities and full agenda", to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Singapore and the UK.

Sunak became the UK's third prime minister in two months on Oct. 25 and has since pledged to lead the country out of an economic crisis, Reuters reported.

Top left photo via Rishi Sunak/Facebook, right photo via PM Lee/Facebook

