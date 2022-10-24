University students in the Philippines go viral for creative 'anti-cheating hats' during exams

Most teachers might give a stern warning before exams to deter cheating, or perhaps place more invigilators in the exam room.

One teacher in the Philippines, however, had a more unconventional method for her students to take the lead when it comes to integrity.

Getting creative

Photos of students at the Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City, the Philippines, wearing various contraptions on their head, recently went viral on social media.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at the university told BBC that she had been looking for "fun ways" to ensure "integrity and honesty" in her classes.

She had initially asked students to make a "simple" design out of paper, but they clearly took the assignment more seriously than expected.

The instruction spawned a variety of creative "anti-cheating hats", with some students donning wastepaper baskets, or headgear made out of household items like egg cartons and hangers.

Others were clearly getting ready for the spooky season at the end of October.

While some students took the opportunity to cosplay as their favourite anime characters.

Here are more photos of the students and their "hats" for your amusement.

Nobody caught cheating this year

According to Mandane-Ortiz, the students performed better this year, as they were motivated by the strict exam conditions to study harder.

Many of them also finished their exams early, and nobody was caught cheating, BBC reported.

"The Anti-cheating Hat is a reminder to all not to cheat, but to study well," Mandane-Ortiz said.

"I really love and [am] proud of my students because their engineering midterm exams can be pressuring and stressful, yet they managed to add some colour and fun,” Nextshark reported her saying.

The "anti-cheating hats" have since gone viral, with other universities adopting similar ideas as well.

Palawan State University in the Philippines gave an extra five points to students who wore their own hats.

Top photo from Mandane-Ortiz R Mary Joy / FB