East Coast cafe Penny University to close on Oct. 9, moving to Bugis

Gem in the east.

Fasiha Nazren | October 05, 2022, 07:39 PM

After 10 years, Penny University is leaving its East Coast premises.

Last day on Oct. 9

The popular brunch haunt's last day will be on Oct. 9, 2022, it announced in a series of Instagram posts penned by founder Mouss Kamal.

He cited needing a "bigger space" and "rental factor" as reasons for the move.

The establishment is one of the pioneers of the cafe scene here.

Coffee first

Penny University opened in 2012 as a speciality coffeehouse in hopes of serving the best coffee in the community.

In the post, Mouss recounted "feeling awfully bad" when they could only offer toast and eggs when customers asked for food.

Over the years, it grew to become a full-service cafe offering all-day breakfast and brunch.

Penny University is known for its all-day brunch offerings like eggs benedict (S$18.50) and french toast (S$15).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Penny University (@pennyuniversity)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Penny University (@pennyuniversity)

Moving to Jalan Klapa

However, this won't be the last time you get to try Penny University's grub.

The cafe will be moving to 17 Jalan Klapa in Bugis.

"This is not a farewell, it's just the beginning of our new chapter. Please do continue to support us, say hello at our new home in 17 Jalan Klapa and stay in touch!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Penny University (@pennyuniversity)

Top image from @pennyuniversity on Instagram.

