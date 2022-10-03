Woman sells Bedok flat as neighbour's parrot too noisy day & night affecting her sleep

Some people in Singapore sell their HDB flat to upgrade to a bigger home and achieve social mobility.

Others sell their public housing apartment to downgrade and live off their mini windfall.

But for one 45-year-old woman in Bedok, she sold her HDB flat because her neighbour's parrot was too noisy.

This bizarre reason for offloading a piece of property in Singapore was reported by Shin Min Daily News.

Noisy parrot to blame

According to the Chinese media, the resident at Block 620 Bedok Reservoir Road, whose surname is Wu, has had it with her neighbour's parrot, which apparently made noise in the middle of the night and early in the morning.

Wu said: "I've lived here for 13 years and have always been comfortable until a year ago, when the tranquility was broken."

She claimed that the parrot was kept in a cage, which was placed along the corridor after her new neighbour moved in.

She added that from 7pm onwards, the family that owns the parrot would begin to whistle, and the parrot would screech in response.

Wu continued: "The situation would last till 10pm, and it didn't stop. On weekends, the situation would get worse and it's hard for us to sleep."

"At first, for the sake of being good neighbours, I held back and didn't say anything, but I didn't expect the family to take advantage of our silence."

Other neighbours affected too

A Shin Min reporter went to the block to speak to other residents who claimed they were similarly affected by the noises that the parrot made.

The reporter said the squawks of the parrot could be heard upon exiting the lift.

A 26-year-old resident said she would use ear plugs to go to sleep, but the bird noises are still audible.

Another 50-year-old resident said he would hear the bird sounds, but felt they did not affect him as much.

The male occupant of the unit that owns the parrot said that he would "return" the parrot but did not elaborate.

Noise apparently got worse

Wu explained that the parrot's owner started off by whistling occasionally. However, the frequency of these interactions grew and the noise would persist even till late at night.

Wu said: "I once complained [about the noise], and the neighbour moved the bird cage into the house. But the problem was exacerbated."

"They would interact with the bird till late, which made things unbearable for me. My child has to go to school, and I have to go to work. They're too inconsiderate."

'Hate going home'

Wu further claimed that she is a light sleeper and has not been able to get a good night's rest because of the bird noises.

She even claimed she grew to "hate going home".

She said: "I couldn't bear to go home after a busy day as I couldn't rest. After going through this torture, I decided to sell the house."

However, she still has to stay on for a few more months it seems.

She added: "I have successfully found a buyer, and I can escape this misery next February."

