PM Lee now flanked by DPMs Heng & Wong in revised Parliament seating arrangement

Singapore's Parliament has further eased Covid-19 safe management measures, with MPs no longer having to sit in a split-team arrangement.

This has led to to new seating arrangement in Parliament, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong flanked by the two 4G Deputy Prime Ministers (DPMs).

Previously, PM Lee was flanked by SM Teo Chee Hean and Minister Shanmugam, with DPM Heng and SM Tharman Shanmugaratnam opposite the PM.

PM Lee will now have DPM Heng to his left, and DPM Lawrence Wong to his right. Senior Minister Teo will now sit to the left of DPM Heng, with Senior Minister Tharman sitting to DPM Wong's right.

Almost all the cabinet ministers are seated on the front bench.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh retains his place directly opposite from PM Lee, with other members of the opposition (Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Leon Perera and Dennis Tan) being seated on the second row of seats behind Singh.

The previous seating plan, from April 2022, can be seen below.

Adjusting measures while still taking an ART

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan Jin said that Parliament has been adjusting to the safe management measures as Singapore becomes more Covid resilient, while continuing to prioritise "safeguarding our members' health and well being."

As MPs will no longer need to adhere to the split-team arrangements, they can also take breaks in the same room.

However they will still be required to take a Antigen Rapid Test before coming to Parliament, and seats in the Speaker's gallery will continue to be set aside for MPs who have been in close contact with other Covid-19 cases, but who have themselves tested negative.

Tan thanked MPs for their "forbearance and diligence in adhering to parliament's Covid measures", saying that their efforts have "allowed us to carry on with our duties as parliamentarians during a critical time for Singapore," as well as allowing a return to normality.

He further urged MPs not to tire but remain committed to whatever was necessary to "chart the way forward for Singapore".

Top image via MCI Singapore/Youtube