HSA warns against syrup & liquid-based medicines that caused kidney injury or death overseas

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a statement on Saturday (Oct. 22) to warn of kidney injury or deaths in children associated with the consumption of certain syrup and liquid-based medicines overseas.

These incidents were suspected to be caused by the contamination of the medicines with ethylene glycol or diethylene glycol, which are toxic chemicals.

Not detected in Singapore so far

HSA said the affected medicines comprising of cough, cold, flu and fever medicines are not registered in Singapore and have not been detected locally so far.

They cautioned that some members of the public may have obtained them from overseas or unfamiliar sources, even though the contaminated medicines are not registered in Singapore.

But HSA said it has not received any serious adverse events reports of acute kidney injury or deaths in children related to the consumption of contaminated syrup and liquid-based medicines from healthcare professionals.

As such, HSA has not stopped the sale or supply of syrup or liquid-based medicines in Singapore.

Symptoms to look out for

The public should check if they are using any of these affected medicines.

Those who may have consumed these medicines should monitor their health and consult a doctor if they feel unwell, said HSA.

The signs and symptoms of acute kidney injury include:

Decreased urine output

Swelling in legs, ankles and around the eyes due to fluid retention

Fatigue or tiredness

Nausea

Shortness of breath

Confusion

HSA's quality control

HSA advised the public to exercise caution when buying health products online or from unfamiliar overseas sources.

"There is no knowing where and how these products were made and whether they have been contaminated with harmful ingredients," said the agency.

If buying online, they should purchase them from reputable retailers’ websites or those with an established retail presence in Singapore.

Locally, all syrup and liquid-based medicines are required to meet the stipulated international standards of quality, safety and efficacy before they are approved by HSA for sale.

HSA assesses data from clinical studies, manufacturing and quality control processes, and conducts checks to ensure that manufacturers conform to international standards.

After these medicines are allowed for sale in Singapore, HSA requires that manufacturers test all batches of these medicines including for levels of contaminants before selling them in Singapore.

Also, HSA regularly inspects local licensed manufacturers, importers and distributors to ensure their compliance with the required standards.

In addition, they monitor adverse events and conduct risk-based product testing, including for contaminants in medicines.

HSA said that they will continue to monitor the situation should there be any safety concerns relating to these medicines detected locally.

They will alert the public and take the necessary actions such as recalling the affected medicines or stopping the sale or supply of such medicines.

Top photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash