Back

Otters mindblown seeing fishes bigger than them at Gardens By The Bay's Big Fish Aquarium

Trying to bite off more than they can chew.

Belmont Lay | October 17, 2022, 11:51 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A family of five otters appeared completely mindblown when they chanced upon the Big Fish Aquarium in Gardens By The Bay.

A video of the otters captivated by big fishes was put up on Facebook on Oct. 15 by the Omni Channel Facebook page that documents otters in Singapore.

The 1-minute video showed the five otters getting up on their hind legs at some point as they peered at the aquatic animals in the aquarium through the glass.

Their actions also appeared as if they were looking for a way into the aquarium to bite off more than they can chew.

What is inside Big Fish Aquarium?

The Big Fish Aquarium houses a variety of large fish species.

The fishes mostly originate from the Amazon Basin in South America.

They include the red-tail catfish, pacu, alligator gar, which has a powerful snout and sharp teeth, as well as arapaima, which is the largest freshwater fish found in South America and can grow up to 2m in length.

The aquarium also houses the pig-nosed turtle.

Each otter is about 1m to 1.5m.

Otters eating prized, exotic fishes is nothing new.

Top photos via Omni Channel

Here’s what to do if you get into an accident while on a road trip to JB

Always be prepared.

October 17, 2022, 06:50 PM

New waterfront theatre, free exhibitions & affordable concert tickets at Esplanade from now till end of year

Mark your calendars.

October 17, 2022, 05:59 PM

Rare T. rex skeleton on display at Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall from Oct. 28-30

The public preview is free.

October 17, 2022, 04:20 PM

Man, 68, dies in Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 road accident involving his car, a lorry & a bus

The other two drivers are assisting with police investigations.

October 17, 2022, 03:39 PM

Teen, 14, & man, 36, charged for carrying out S$900 robbery at Katong with gun-shaped lighter

The robbery allegedly took place at a barber shop.

October 17, 2022, 03:22 PM

K-pop group ITZY performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Jan. 28, 2023

Calling all the MIDZYs out there.

October 17, 2022, 02:49 PM

Man seen swinging sword at car & people at Sumang Lane in Punggol part of filming

Not real.

October 17, 2022, 01:53 PM

Massive jams on Causeway & Tuas Second Link on Monday, M'sian blames S'pore's system & gets slammed by others

Monday blues.

October 17, 2022, 01:48 PM

S'pore man, 25, allegedly sold fake Rolex watches via Facebook, victims lost more than S$88,000

Buying a Rolex off Facebook is not recommended.

October 17, 2022, 03:53 AM

M'sian Muslim vet treats dogs despite stigma & critics telling her to change her job claiming it's forbidden

The animal lover is also an advocate for animal welfare.

October 16, 2022, 10:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.