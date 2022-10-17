Otters mindblown seeing fishes bigger than them at Gardens By The Bay's Big Fish Aquarium

A family of five otters appeared completely mindblown when they chanced upon the Big Fish Aquarium in Gardens By The Bay.

A video of the otters captivated by big fishes was put up on Facebook on Oct. 15 by the Omni Channel Facebook page that documents otters in Singapore.

The 1-minute video showed the five otters getting up on their hind legs at some point as they peered at the aquatic animals in the aquarium through the glass.

Their actions also appeared as if they were looking for a way into the aquarium to bite off more than they can chew.

What is inside Big Fish Aquarium?

The Big Fish Aquarium houses a variety of large fish species.

The fishes mostly originate from the Amazon Basin in South America.

They include the red-tail catfish, pacu, alligator gar, which has a powerful snout and sharp teeth, as well as arapaima, which is the largest freshwater fish found in South America and can grow up to 2m in length.

The aquarium also houses the pig-nosed turtle.

Each otter is about 1m to 1.5m.

Otters eating prized, exotic fishes is nothing new.

Top photos via Omni Channel