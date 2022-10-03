Back

OneRepublic performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Feb. 28, 2023, tickets from S$98

Pre-sales from Oct. 4.

Fasiha Nazren | October 03, 2022, 12:12 PM

US pop-rock band OneRepublic is set to have a concert in Singapore on Feb. 28, 2023.

The "I Ain't Worried" and "Counting Stars" hitmakers will perform at The Star Theatre.

Tickets range from S$98 to S$288, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Photo from Live Nation Singapore.

Pre-sales

There are three pre-sales to look out for:

  • Artiste pre-sale: Oct. 4, from 10am to 11:59pm

  • PayPal pre-sale: From Oct. 5, 10am to Oct. 6, 11:59pm

  • Live Nation Members pre-sale: Oct. 6, from 10am to 11:59pm

General public sale will begin on Oct. 7, 10am onwards via:

Last in Singapore in 2018

The band previously performed at the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017, and held a concert at The Star Theatre in 2018.

Apart from Singapore, OneRepublic will also be touring seven other countries in Asia like Malaysia, the Phillippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

Top image from Live Nation Singapore and The Star Theatre's Facebook page.

