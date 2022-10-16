Back

On-road cycling trial in Seletar begins Oct. 16, operates on Sundays, from 5am - 11am for 6 months

Located at West Camp Road.

Zi Shan Kow | October 16, 2022, 12:17 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From now until April 2023, cyclists can ride on a designated lane on the road in Seletar Aerospace Park from 5am to 11am on Sundays.

Cycling on the road

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is trying out the possibility of allocating dedicated road space for larger group cycling during low traffic periods.

The six-month trial at West Camp Road begins today (Oct. 16).

During the trial, LTA will be gathering feedback from users and assessing the impact to road traffic before finalising future plans.

The cycling lane is 4.6km long and demarcated by solid blue lane markings.

Its operating hours are indicated on the signboards by the road, and on the road surface markings on the carriageway.

The start and end point of the lane is marked by “Lane begins” and “Lane ends” signboards.

Only buses and cyclists can use the cycling lane during operation hours.

There is also no limit on group size for cyclists on the lane during these operating hours.

New road safety handbook

At the launch, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng unveiled a new road safety handbook.

The handbook provides practical tips on how motorists and cyclists can safely navigate common on-road scenarios such as at traffic junctions and near bus stops.

Developed by LTA with inputs by several stakeholders, the handbook can be accessed here.

All images by LTA.

SFA explores 16 insect species such as bees, grasshoppers for import, sale & consumption in S'pore

Public consultation ends on Dec. 4.

October 16, 2022, 05:52 PM

Xi Jinping defends zero-Covid & vows to use ‘all necessary measures’ to reunite with Taiwan

He said that China's Covid strategy “won widespread international praise".

October 16, 2022, 04:26 PM

Covid-19 XBB subvariant highly transmissible in S'pore but may not be as severe

MOH will monitor the situation over the next two weeks.

October 16, 2022, 03:31 PM

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

Staying the course.

October 16, 2022, 02:15 PM

This S'porean consultant had the ear of Bhutan's King & helped reform their policies over 20+ trips

Ng Hua Chong shares why many developing countries want to learn from Singapore's story.

October 16, 2022, 01:34 PM

How bad was army food in the days of NS cooks, & why was it so bad?

Army food from the past.

October 16, 2022, 12:51 PM

Ex-GIC economist & TOC issued POFMA correction direction over false claims about HDB’s deficits

MND said the S$500 million sum for the land would not result in net increase in past reserves.

October 16, 2022, 12:05 PM

Netflix adapts Mr. Midnight into mystery series, streaming from Oct. 24

Spooky season.

October 16, 2022, 11:57 AM

Automated customs clearance at JB checkpoint to be suspended for nearly a month from Oct. 16

The works will be carried out from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10.

October 15, 2022, 09:25 PM

Sembawang houses go all out with spooky decorations for Halloween once again

Are you afraid of the dark?

October 15, 2022, 06:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.