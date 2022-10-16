On-road cycling trial in Seletar begins Oct. 16, operates on Sundays, from 5am - 11am for 6 months

From now until April 2023, cyclists can ride on a designated lane on the road in Seletar Aerospace Park from 5am to 11am on Sundays.

Cycling on the road

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is trying out the possibility of allocating dedicated road space for larger group cycling during low traffic periods.

The six-month trial at West Camp Road begins today (Oct. 16).

During the trial, LTA will be gathering feedback from users and assessing the impact to road traffic before finalising future plans.

The cycling lane is 4.6km long and demarcated by solid blue lane markings.

Its operating hours are indicated on the signboards by the road, and on the road surface markings on the carriageway.

The start and end point of the lane is marked by “Lane begins” and “Lane ends” signboards.

Only buses and cyclists can use the cycling lane during operation hours.

There is also no limit on group size for cyclists on the lane during these operating hours.

New road safety handbook

At the launch, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng unveiled a new road safety handbook.

The handbook provides practical tips on how motorists and cyclists can safely navigate common on-road scenarios such as at traffic junctions and near bus stops.

Developed by LTA with inputs by several stakeholders, the handbook can be accessed here.

All images by LTA.