‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong-su, 78, rocks Balenciaga x Adidas outfits in magazine photoshoot

"Squid Game" actor Oh Yeong-su took the internet by storm, donning stylish clothes from the latest Balenciaga x Adidas collection for a photoshoot.

The photoshoot, which was for Arena Magazine Korea's November 2022 issue, featured Oh modelling a number of different outfits, including one of him in a red tracksuit and matching heels.

He also wore black latex gloves, reminiscent of the masked men and Front Man from "Squid Game".

In another look, the actor sat on the floor while wearing a green sports jacket, similar to his character's mannerism and outfit in "Squid Game".

Oh also wore loose-fitting black and blue clothings, posing effortlessly for the camera.

Received positive reactions online

Pictures from the photoshoot quickly went viral online and received positive reactions from around the world.

Many were pleasantly surprised to see Oh, a 78-year-old, given the opportunity to model in place of a younger man.

nahhh cause why does this balenciaga x adidas shoot featuring oh yeong su go so hard pic.twitter.com/8hlBMm8J6G — GUARD | justin (@choyjustin) October 20, 2022

omg why did 1 from squid game eat this up like this?! pic.twitter.com/D8qST9uzcO — chu (@chuuzus) October 20, 2022

I never saw this coming. They picked dope grandpa from squid game for fckin Balenciaga. And i can't keep it together anymore. I am so happy even seniors gets ad deals. Some find success very young some finds it much later in life. We must not hurry seeing others — Scarlette T Sashirenla Ajem (@scarlette_aren) October 21, 2022

Won a Golden Globe

Oh, who acted as Oh Il-nam (a.k.a. Player 001) in "Squid Game", gained international recognition when the hit series debuted on Netflix.

For his performance in the show, Oh won the best supporting actor in the television category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

Top images via arenakorea/IG.