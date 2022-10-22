Back

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong-su, 78, rocks Balenciaga x Adidas outfits in magazine photoshoot

Grandpa got style.

Syahindah Ishak | October 22, 2022, 07:25 PM

"Squid Game" actor Oh Yeong-su took the internet by storm, donning stylish clothes from the latest Balenciaga x Adidas collection for a photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arena Homme+ Korea (@arenakorea)

The photoshoot, which was for Arena Magazine Korea's November 2022 issue, featured Oh modelling a number of different outfits, including one of him in a red tracksuit and matching heels.

He also wore black latex gloves, reminiscent of the masked men and Front Man from "Squid Game".

Image via arenakorea/IG.

Image via arenakorea/IG.

In another look, the actor sat on the floor while wearing a green sports jacket, similar to his character's mannerism and outfit in "Squid Game".

Image via arenakorea/IG.

Oh also wore loose-fitting black and blue clothings, posing effortlessly for the camera.

Image via arenakorea/IG.

Image via arenakorea/IG.

Image via arenakorea/IG.

Received positive reactions online

Pictures from the photoshoot quickly went viral online and received positive reactions from around the world.

Many were pleasantly surprised to see Oh, a 78-year-old, given the opportunity to model in place of a younger man.

Won a Golden Globe

Oh, who acted as Oh Il-nam (a.k.a. Player 001) in "Squid Game", gained international recognition when the hit series debuted on Netflix.

For his performance in the show, Oh won the best supporting actor in the television category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

Top images via arenakorea/IG.

