Thundery showers expected on most days in first half of Oct. 2022

Sweater weather is here.

Gawain Pek | October 01, 2022, 04:14 PM

For those heading out to watch the much-anticipated Formula One race in Singapore, there is a chance you can expect cooler temperatures and perhaps wet race conditions over the weekend.

In its forecast on Sep. 30, the Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) wrote that there could be moderate to thundery showers over Singapore in the afternoons of the first weekend of Oct. 2022.

Sweater weather on most days in first half of Oct.

The pattern of wet weather is expected to continue into the first half of Oct. 2022, the MSS wrote.

Thundery showers can be expected on most mornings and early afternoons.

The total rainfall during this period of time is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The thundery conditions are a result of the prevailing southwest monsoon.

This monsoon season is expected to persist until early October.

Sumatra squalls developing in the Straits of Malacca will continue the thundery conditions in the latter half of the first fortnight of October, MSS noted in its forecast.

The daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

On a few rainy days, the temperatures could range between 23°C and 32°C.

Above average rainfall in Sep. 2022

September saw above average rainfalls across parts of the island.

The highest daily total rainfalls last month were 123.6mm and 127.6mm on Sep. 18 around West Coast Road and Tuas South.

Flash floods were reported along Uli Pandan Park connector on Sep. 18, following a landslide that displaced large amounts of earth into Uli Pandan canal.

Due to the wet weather, there were 21 days with daily minimum temperatures of 24°C or less in the month, MSS reported.

The temperature at Jurong West dropped to 21.6°C during the morning showers on Sep. 25, 2022, which was the lowest daily minimum temperature for Sep. 2022.

