Employee-run urban farm unveiled atop OCBC Centre carpark, harvests go to charity soup kitchen

A team of over 100 volunteers from the bank will manage the farm.

Ashley Tan | October 19, 2022, 06:36 PM

A new urban farm has been unveiled by OCBC Bank in the Central Business District (CBD).

The farm takes up 1,250 sqft, around a quarter of the OCBC Centre carpark roof at 65 Chulia Street.

Growing leafy veggies

Having commenced operations in August 2022, the farm currently grows lettuce, but the range of produce will soon expand to other types of leafy vegetables such as cai xin and xiao bai cai.

It is expected to produce 140kg of vegetables annually. These will then be donated to Willing Hearts, a charity soup kitchen run by volunteers near East Coast Road.

Photo from OCBC Bank

According to the bank, it is the first community urban farm in the CBD.

In February 2022, another farm was launched on the rooftop of CapitaSpring, a 51-storey integrated building.

However, the edibles are grown and harvested by 1-Group's two F&B concepts on the rooftop.

Uses a hydroponic system

Instead of traditional soil-based methods, the farm uses a hydroponic system, which utilises less water.

Water is reused and recirculated through pipes, while excess water is returned to the nutrient solution reservoir.

Solar energy is also used to power the hydroponic system, as well as the backup battery, which supplies energy to the system at night.

Electricity is only used from the grid when the backup battery is depleted.

This initiative aims to support Singapore's goal of producing 30 per cent of its food supply locally by 2030.

OCBC stated in its press release that the farm also fosters a sense of community.

A team of over 100 volunteers from the bank will manage the farm year-round, and carry out duties such as seeding, germination, and harvesting the produce.

They will be guided by urban agriculture experts.

Photo from OCBC Bank

Top photo from OCBC Bank and Google Maps streetview

