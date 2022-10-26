Back

'He will only promise the moon & the stars': Ismail Sabri Yaakob rejects Anwar Ibrahim's debate challenge

No debate.

Sulaiman Daud | October 26, 2022, 12:48 PM

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, caretaker prime minister of Malaysia, has rejected a challenge from Anwar Ibrahim to have an election debate.

"It is not our culture to have debates," Ismail Sabri said in a press conference on Oct. 25, according to Malaysiakini.

He added:

"And even if we do debate, he (Anwar) will only use the time to mention his manifesto and promise the moon and the stars to the voters. So, no need."

Anwar, who leads the opposition PKR party and the Pakatan Harapan coalition, proposed a debate between prime ministerial candidates.

Ismail Sabri is the prime ministerial candidate for UMNO and the Barisan Nasional coalition.

He added that candidates are "busy campaigning", and therefore sees no need in having debates.

"What era are you living in?" asks Anwar

In response, Anwar pointed out that debates were encouraged in Malaysian schools, Free Malaysia Today reported.

He also said that religious scholars in Malaysia, as well as Parliamentarians in the Dewan Rakyat, frequently took part in debates.

"So, Ismail, what era are you living in?" Anwar said at an event in Melaka on Oct. 25.

Malaysia's polling day is set for Nov. 19, 2022.

Top image form Ismail Sabri and Anwar's Facebook pages.

