14.5km of new cycling paths added in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan & Toa Payoh

Wheelie good news.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 02, 2022, 10:11 AM

Commuting around on a bike in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh will be easier with 14.5km of new cycling paths.

More cycling paths

The Land Transport Authority announced on Oct. 1 that 7km of new cycling paths had been added to Ang Mo Kio, an addition to the existing 4km of cycling paths.

The new paths will provide stronger first-and-last-mile connectivity to Mayflower and Lentor MRT stations, and they will also better connect schools and amenities in the area.

Works are still ongoing for another 16km of cycling paths in Ang Mo Kio, which will likely be completed in 2026.

Cycling path along Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 beside Blk 409 Teck Ghee Square. Photo by LTA.

Close to 4km of the planned 7.7km Bishan Town cycling path network has also been completed, the agency said in the press release.

With the existing cycling paths, residents can cycle from Ang Mo Kio to Bishan town, including Bishan MRT, through the park.

The cycling path network in Bishan also complements the existing Kallang Park Connector.

Bishan residents can get to Kallang Riverside Park easier from now on.

Cycling path near Bishan Place connecting to Bishan MRT/Junction 8. Photo by LTA.

The remaining 3.7km of cycling paths in Bishan are expected to be completed next year.

The 14.5km of new cycling paths announced on Oct. 1 also included 3.5km of cycling paths in Toa Payoh. Another 5.5km of cycling paths in the town are expected to be completed in 2023.

Lor 6 Toa Payoh, near the junction with Kim Keat Link. Photo by LTA.

Some extensive works involved

LTA also highlighted that extensive work is required to create more cycling paths in mature estates, which therefore requires them to work closely with multiple governmental agencies and organisations.

For example, road space along Ang Mo Kio Street 22 and 43 had to be repurposed.

In particular, two lanes along Ang Mo Kio Street 43 had to be converted to cycling paths to provide a safer and more comfortable experience for walking and cycling.

Graphic by LTA.

Here's an overview of the cycling paths you can expect in these towns:

Map provided by LTA.

Top photos by LTA.

