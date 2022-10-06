Back

S'porean singer Nathan Hartono trolls Telegram scammer by deleting messages, gets blocked

Uno reverse.

Fasiha Nazren | October 06, 2022, 04:48 PM

If you use messaging app Telegram, chances are you've received messages from unsolicited "recruiters".

These "recruiters" are often associated with Ponzi-like e-commerce affiliate business scam groups targeting job seekers.

Such scams typically entice jobseekers with "fast cash" and "home-based work" claims.

Scamming the scammer

One "recruiter" had the (mis)fortune to reach out to Singaporean singer Nathan Hartono.

In an Instagram post from Oct. 3, Hartono posted his conversation with a "recruiter" named Xue Er.

The video was captioned: "Fun new way to waste scammers' time".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nathan Hartono 向洋 (@nathanhartono)

Xue was hoping to present the job description for a home-based position to Hartono.

According to the message from Xue Er, the role apparently pays between S$120 to S$280 for a part-time position and between S$3,000 to S$4,200 for a full-time job.

"Good morning, it is (sic) a good time for me present (sic) it to you?" Xue asked.

Hartono gamely replied: "Yes, please present it."

Upon receiving the full job description, however, Hartono immediately deleted the message for them both.

Video from @nathanhartono on Instagram.

Deleting frenzy

Seemingly confused, the recruiter sends the same message again.

Once again, Hartono deleted the message for both of them.

He repeated this process several times while feigning ignorance, requesting Xue to present the job description to him.

Video from @nathanhartono on Instagram.

After forwarding the job description in a flurry multiple times, it seems like the recruiter gave up and blocked Hartono on the messaging app.

Video from @nathanhartono on Instagram.

Oh well.

