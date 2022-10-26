30% off desserts at Nasty Cookie’s Kaki Bukit cafe from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2022

Nasty Cookie has revamped its flagship outlet at Kaki Bukit.

The flagship outlet, which opened in October 2020, will launch its new Greek-Roman concept on Oct. 28, 2022.

This is what the new concept looks like:

Along with the cafe revamp, Nasty Cookie has also launched mini versions of its cookies.

Here's how much these mini cookies will cost:

Box of four mini cookies: S$9

S$9 Box of 12 mini cookies: S$28

The mini collection is only available at the Kaki Bukit outlet and online.

More offerings

Apart from cookies, the outlet also offers other baked goods including cakes, quiches, pastries and pies.

Key lime pie (S$7 per slice)

Mentaiko turkey ham quiche (S$7 per slice)

Bundt cakes (S$3.50)

Mini smores croissant (S$5.50)

Summer berry pastry tart (S$4)

The cafe also serves waffles that can be paired with any of its 12 curated gelato flavours.

Double scoop gelato with waffles (S$15.50)

30 per cent discount

From Oct. 28 till Nov. 6, Nasty Cookie will be offering 30 per cent discount on all cookies, gelatos, pastries, drinks and cakes.

This offer is limited to six items per person, while stocks last.

You can see the full menu here.

Nasty Cookie Cafe HQ

1 Kaki Bukit View #01-02 Techview Singapore 415951

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily (from Oct. 28 onwards)

Top image from Nasty Cookie.