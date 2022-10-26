Back

30% off desserts at Nasty Cookie’s Kaki Bukit cafe from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2022

Sweet dreams are made of this.

Fasiha Nazren | October 26, 2022, 01:40 PM

Nasty Cookie has revamped its flagship outlet at Kaki Bukit.

The flagship outlet, which opened in October 2020, will launch its new Greek-Roman concept on Oct. 28, 2022.

This is what the new concept looks like:

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Along with the cafe revamp, Nasty Cookie has also launched mini versions of its cookies.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Here's how much these mini cookies will cost:

  • Box of four mini cookies: S$9

  • Box of 12 mini cookies: S$28

The mini collection is only available at the Kaki Bukit outlet and online.

More offerings

Apart from cookies, the outlet also offers other baked goods including cakes, quiches, pastries and pies.

Key lime pie (S$7 per slice)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Mentaiko turkey ham quiche (S$7 per slice)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Bundt cakes (S$3.50)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Mini smores croissant (S$5.50)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Summer berry pastry tart (S$4)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

The cafe also serves waffles that can be paired with any of its 12 curated gelato flavours.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Double scoop gelato with waffles (S$15.50)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

30 per cent discount

From Oct. 28 till Nov. 6, Nasty Cookie will be offering 30 per cent discount on all cookies, gelatos, pastries, drinks and cakes.

This offer is limited to six items per person, while stocks last.

You can see the full menu here.

Nasty Cookie Cafe HQ

1 Kaki Bukit View #01-02 Techview Singapore 415951

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily (from Oct. 28 onwards)

Top image from Nasty Cookie.

