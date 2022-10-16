Back

M'sian Muslim vet treats dogs despite stigma & critics telling her to change her job claiming it's forbidden

The animal lover is also an advocate for animal welfare.

Zi Shan Kow | October 16, 2022, 10:37 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Salehatul Khuzaimah Mohamad Ali, who is Malay-muslim, doesn't let the critics stop her from treating dogs.

Stigma against dogs harms them

The Malaysian veterinarian is better known as Dr. Ima on her TikTok channel, where she has more than 270,000 followers.

The animal lover said the stigma against dogs is actually her biggest challenge at work.

She said that there is a tendency for people who are afraid of dogs, or people who associate dogs with being haram (not permissible), to harm dogs.

She shared this in a TikTok video, where she shows news reports of intentional dog abuse by members of the public.

Growing up, she was taught that touching or having dogs is forbidden.

If not for her field of work, she would likely still carry this stigma, admits Khuzaimah.

Despite having been a vet for 13 years, netizens ask her to change her job because it is haram, or tell her to pick other patients.

"I get a lot of criticism just because I'm handling dogs," said Khuzaimah.

But as a vet, she said it is not possible to avoid treating dogs altogether.

Touching dogs is not a sin

It is a common misconception that Muslims are prohibited from touching dogs.

As explained by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), touching dogs is not against Islamic law, and it is not a sin.

However, any area that comes into contact with a dog's saliva will have to be cleansed seven times — once with water mixed with earth (soil), and six times with clean water. This cleansing method is referred to as sertu.

Image via @drima_vet/TikTok.

In an interview with Free Malaysia Today, Khuzaimah said the sertu procedure is easy and should not be a deterrent to animal lovers.

She added that it is her duty to care for all creatures not only because she is a vet, but because they are lives created by Allah.

“Both dog and pigs are also creatures created by God […] but the stigma and the mentality of our society especially the Malay Muslims against dogs and pigs is so negative that this often leads to the mistreatment of both animals,” she told Focus Malaysia.

Hopes to be an inspiration for Muslim vets

The 37-year-old has her own clinic in Selangor, Malaysia. Her husband and three children are very supportive of her work.

Beyond just treating animals, she is an advocate for animal welfare through her TikTok platform.

"Not everyone can understand what I actually try to fight for," says Khuzaimah.

In her videos, she shares about the interesting animal patients she sees at work as well as debunks myths and misinformation about pet care and animals in general.

When it comes to canines, Khuzaimah says there is much to do to improve awareness and education on the overpopulation of stray dogs.

These include promoting pet owners to spay and neuter, as well as to adopt, not shop.

She hopes her work can inspire others to show care to animals.

"I just hope that in the future we have more Muslim vets that can fight for animal welfare," said Khuzaimah.

@drima_vet Ihsan to every animals including dogs. Thank you @myforeverdoggo for the awesome coverage ❤️#vetlife #drima_vet #TikTokGuru #LearnOnTikTok #fyp #foryoupage #JomBelajar #dog ♬ original sound - Salehatul Khuzaimah

Related story

Top images by Free Malaysia Today and Focus Malaysia.

Man, 68, dies in Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 road accident involving his car, a lorry & a bus

The other two drivers are assisting with police investigations.

October 17, 2022, 03:39 PM

Teen, 14, & man, 36, charged for carrying out S$900 robbery at Katong with gun-shaped lighter

The robbery allegedly took place at a barber shop.

October 17, 2022, 03:22 PM

K-pop group ITZY performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Jan. 28, 2023

Calling all the MIDZYs out there.

October 17, 2022, 02:49 PM

Man seen swinging sword at car & people at Sumang Lane in Punggol part of filming

Not real.

October 17, 2022, 01:53 PM

Massive jams on Causeway & Tuas Second Link on Monday, M'sian blames S'pore's system & gets slammed by others

Monday blues.

October 17, 2022, 01:48 PM

Otters mindblown seeing fishes bigger than them at Gardens By The Bay's Big Fish Aquarium

Trying to bite off more than they can chew.

October 17, 2022, 11:51 AM

S'pore man, 25, allegedly sold fake Rolex watches via Facebook, victims lost more than S$88,000

Buying a Rolex off Facebook is not recommended.

October 17, 2022, 03:53 AM

China restricts the word 'Beijing' on social media after rare protest against Xi Jinping

In the lead-up to the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress.

October 16, 2022, 10:32 PM

2 gunmen killed 11 volunteer soldiers in Russian training ground, its defence ministry says

The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

October 16, 2022, 10:27 PM

K-pop band Seventeen fans create spreadsheet to inform others of Covid-19 infection after S'pore concert

Get well soon, Carats.

October 16, 2022, 09:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.