Ex-M'sian minister demands apology after PAS accuses him of being supportive of LGBT community

Mujahid Yusof Rawa, a former religious affairs minister, has filed a defamation lawsuit against PAS, the Malaysian Islamist Party.

The alleged offence? PAS accused him of being supportive of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

On Oct. 16, PAS put up a Facebook post titled "Former Religious Minister from PH supports ElJiBiTi?"

ElJiBiTi is a term used by certain people to get around Facebook's content moderation filter when referring to the LGBT community, Malay Mail stated.

Taking legal action

Mujahid is a member of Amanah, a component party of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Among other things, PAS said that Mujahid's meeting with Nisha Ayub back in 2018 demonstrated his support for the community.

Mujahid then urged the public not to discriminate against transgender people.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 27, Mujahid said he is taking legal action, and demanded that PAS take down the post, apologise to him and pay compensation for damages.

Mujahid said he will not hesitate to take legal action against any PAS leaders who defame him or link him to the LGBT community.

Top image from Mujahid Yusof Rawa's Facebook page.