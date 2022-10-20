Back

M'sia general election polling day set for Nov. 19, 2022

Election season.

Sulaiman Daud | October 20, 2022, 12:39 PM

The Malaysian election commission has announced the key dates for the upcoming general election, known as GE15.

According to FMT, nomination day will fall on Nov. 5, 2022.

Early voting will start on Nov. 15, 2022.

According to the New Straits Times, Abdul Ghani Salleh of the election commission announced in a press conference that polling day itself will fall on Nov. 19, 2022.

This means the campaign period will last 14 days.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct. 10, paving the way for a general election to be held.

Top image by Alexandra Radu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

