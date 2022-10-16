Back

M'sian motorcyclist, 43, dies after collision with another motorcycle on SLE

A private ambulance happened to pass by and stopped to assist.

Zi Shan Kow | October 16, 2022, 09:03 PM

A 43-year-old motorcyclist, who was riding with his wife, was killed in an accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Oct. 13.

The collision between two motorcycles, which took place around 5pm, also left two persons injured.

Motorcyclist was bleeding profusely from his head

Shinmin Daily News spoke to a paramedic from a private ambulance that happened to pass by the accident and stopped to assist.

The paramedic, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was with his colleague and were both off duty at the time.

They reached the scene before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), where four or five other motorcyclists who were waving at them to get their attention.

"They told us we arrived at the scene within 10 minutes," said the paramedic.

"A motorcyclist was lying face down on the ground and his head was bleeding profusely," he said.

The man did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

According to the paramedic, he had collided with another motorcyclist in front of him.

He was thrown flying from the motorcycle and took a hard fall.

Man and wife were on the way home

The deceased and his 38-year-old wife are both Malaysians, reported Shin Min.

The paramedic said the wife was riding pillion as the two were on the way home at the time of the accident.

"She asked me about her husband's condition. I was frank with her and said her husband suffered serious injuries, and I feared he would not make it."

The wife was visibly shaken by this information, but held back her emotions and quickly made a call to inform the family.

SCDF later arrived to bring her to the hospital.

The other motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and did not wish to be brought to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, reported Shin Min.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, SCDF said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along SLE towards BKE at about 5.15pm on Oct. 13.

The police told Mothership a 43-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic and his 38-year-old female pillion was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The other 30-year-old male motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and refused conveyance.

He is assisting with police investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image by Shinmin Daily News.

