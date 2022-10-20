Back

MOH will invite people aged 18 to 49 for bivalent vaccination later in 2022

More bivalent vaccines will be made available by the end of 2022.

Matthias Ang | October 20, 2022, 02:25 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is planning to invite people aged 18 to 49 for vaccination later in the year as more supplies of bivalent vaccines are secured.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung added that he hopes supplies can be secured in "a matter of weeks".

More Covid-19 bivalent vaccines to be available by the end of the year

Speaking in Parliament on Oct. 20, Ong said that people aged 50 and above have been prioritised for the additional booster dose with the bivalent vaccine as they are "at higher risk of severe disease from infection".

Ong highlighted that Singapore started using the bivalent Moderna/Spikevax vaccine on Oct. 14, and the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty is expected to be available by the end of 2022.

The minister elaborated that bivalent vaccines provide better protection against newer Covid-19 variants compared to the original vaccines.

The government therefore recommends people who are eligible to take it, he said.

In addition, those who are eligible and who have recovered from a Covid-19 infection are also recommended to receive the bivalent vaccine three months after their infection, he added.

When MP Joan Pereira asked if people aged 50 and above should take the bivalent vaccine after their second booster shot, Ong replied in the affirmative.

"Answer is yes, five months after their second booster, they are recommended to take the bivalent vaccine," he said.

Vaccination Centres have been chosen on proximity and convenience

Ong also responded to a question raised by Workers' Party MP Leon Perera, about reopening vaccination centres at community clubs and community centres.

Here, Ong said that Vaccination Centres (VCs) and Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) are chosen based on their proximity to high population density areas, good accessibility, and availability of the venue to support vaccination operations over a sustained period of time.

Currently, 11 JTVCs and VCs, along with 221 participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics and 20 polyclinics, provide "sufficient convenience and access to vaccinations", Ong said.

He added that as demand changes, the government will review the adequacy of this network.

