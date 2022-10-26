Mister International S'pore wears shorts & boots for 'national costume' portrait

The 14th Mister International Competition is taking place this weekend (Oct. 30) in Manila, Philippines.

Countries across the globe including the U.S., Venezuela, Thailand, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Spain and more are participating.

Singapore's representative, Sean Nicholas Sutiono, is also in the mix of participants.

Unfortunately, some have criticised his outfit choice for the competition's "National Costume portraits".

In shorts and boots

Mister International posted a series of photos on their Instagram page showcasing the contestants' "national costumes".

Mister Singapore donned a pair of plain black shorts, boots and held the Singapore flag behind his back for the shoot.

8 Days pointed out that his outfit looked like a pair of Singapore Armed Forces PT shorts.

Many commented on Sutiono's outfit, with one person saying that it was "the laziest natcos [national costume] ever in pageantry history."

Another suggested that Mister Singapore had "zero budget" for a proper costume, while others expressed confusion.

What other countries wore

Other representatives wore elaborate costumes with elements of their local culture.

Mister Korea came in a light pink hanbok.

Mister Cambodia wore a traditional costume with gold-accented pieces across his body.

And he completed his look with a golden headdress.

Mister Spain came dressed as a matador.

Even without a national costume, Mister USA decided to come as Marvel's Captain America.

Mister Singapore Instagram page has since responded to the comments on Sutiono's national costume and said his outfit is "in the works".

All images taken from officialmisterinternational/IG.