Missing man, 83, last seen at Bedok North Street 2, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

Ilyda Chua | October 29, 2022, 02:59 PM

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 83-year-old man.

Lim See San was last seen in the vicinity of Block 126 Bedok North Street 2 on Oct. 24 at about 11am.

lim see san Photo courtesy of SPF.

Those with information should come forward

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image from SPF and Google Street View.

