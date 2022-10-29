Missing man, 83, last seen at Bedok North Street 2, police appealing for information

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 83-year-old man.
Lim See San was last seen in the vicinity of Block 126 Bedok North Street 2 on Oct. 24 at about 11am.
Those with information should come forward
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top image from SPF and Google Street View.
