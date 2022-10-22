Back

5 workers in Ang Mo Kio protest were owed salaries, MOM helped with claims & is investigating employer

The workers' employer, Zhengda Corporation, has since settled the payments in full.

Syahindah Ishak | October 22, 2022, 12:32 PM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) are assisting 10 migrant workers from Zhengda Corporation who were involved in a protest on Oct. 18, 2022.

Five migrant workers were owed their salaries

MOM said in a Facebook post on Oct. 21 that five of the 10 workers were owed salary payments.

"We have assisted all five workers with their salary claims, and Zhengda Corporation has since settled the payments in full," MOM added.

The authorities have also verified that the other five workers, as well as the rest of Zhengda Corporation's workforce, are not owed salary payments and "did not report any well-being concerns thus far".

Employers investigated for possible Employment Act offences

In addition to this, MOM has also found that Shanghai Chong Kee owes salary payments to their migrant workers.

MOM and TADM are currently assisting these workers.

Both Shanghai Chong Kee and Zhengda Corporation are being investigated for possible offences under the Employment Act.

MOM said in its Facebook post: "The well-being of our workforce, including our migrant workers, is always MOM’s priority. MOM and TADM will continue to help workers who face salary issues and assist them in recovering their salaries."

Migrant workers with salary issues are encouraged to contact MOM at 64385122 or TADM.

MOM is also working with the Migrant Workers’ Centre and the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees' Union (BATU) to help with the well-being of the workers.

