Back

M'sian men stuck on highway for hours turn to Facebook group to ask for water, get mixed rice, crepes & orange juice

Faith in humanity is restored.

Adelene Wee | October 07, 2022, 03:10 AM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian assistant medical officer was delivering items from a hospital in Putrajaya to a rehabilitation hospital in Cheras when his lorry broke down on Sep. 29 at 10:50 am.

Faiq Haziq Rusli and his colleague volunteered to stay behind with the faulty lorry, only to feel famished and dehydrated given their long wait.

The duo then tried to order drinks from a delivery application, but the technology failed them as their exact location could not be pinpointed, World of Buzz reported.

Asked for water delivery on Facebook

Faiq then took to a Facebook group to plead for people online to deliver water to him.

Photo by Faiq Haziq Rusli/Facebook

In the post, he attached a photo of his surroundings and noted that he will pay for the water.

He explained he was stuck in the middle of the road as his truck broke down.

The post garnered 396 reactions and 64 comments at the time of writing.

Commenters expressed their concern for Faiq and asked him about his location and the drink that he wanted.

Others were also concerned if he received help from the public.

People showed up with food and drinks

After the post went out, passers-by and motorists arrived and offered the duo food, including mineral water, crepes, and bread.

Photo by Faiq Haziq Rusli/Facebook

Photo by Faiq Haziq Rusli/Facebook

Faiq also received nasi kandar -- rice served with a variety of curries and side dishes.

At around 1:25pm, he posted an update on Facebook, sharing a picture of a bottle of Minute Maid drink that he received, noting that there is enough help for the day and he is thankful for the generosity of Malaysian citizens.

Overwhelmed by supply of food and responses

Around 2pm, some three hours after he got stranded, he told the online community who came to his aid that he had enough to fill his tummy, but they insisted on giving him items without accepting his money.

The duo were stuck with their faulty lorry till about 4pm, but they did not need to worry about the food lasting them throughout the rest of the day.

A tweet about this incident and the generosity of Malaysians went viral, which garnered some 15,800 likes and 8,987 retweets.

Photo from @okedkama/Twitter.

The tweet said: "The truck broke down on the highway and he couldn't order food delivery. Hence, he asked for help from people on Facebook, and a lot of people helped him. He received a lot of food and I am really happy to see it."

On the following day, Oct. 30, the man thanked Malaysians who helped them and shared that he gave the remaining water to his team as he couldn't finish it.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude to passers-by who stopped by to offer him food and declined to take his money.

Top photos by Faiq Haziq Rusli/Facebook

8-month pregnant woman died protecting children: 38 dead in Thailand shooting-stabbing rampage

Most of the children were stabbed to death.

October 07, 2022, 02:31 AM

NOC's Food King's social media accounts now active under new name, Savour 365

But are they related?

October 06, 2022, 07:23 PM

M'sia traffic police allegedly stops S'porean couple, asks for RM500, takes RM200 & another S$100 cash

Not again.

October 06, 2022, 06:40 PM

Super rich bought more S'pore luxury condos in 2022 despite cooling measures

81 of the 932 condominium units bought by the Mainland Chinese are also worth at least S$5 million.

October 06, 2022, 06:20 PM

A lot of rides at Genting Highlands theme parks closed, S'pore woman finds out first-hand

Limited fun.

October 06, 2022, 05:52 PM

At least 31 dead after Thai childcare centre mass shooting, gunman shot wife, child & himself: Thai media

The shooter was identified as a former police man.

October 06, 2022, 04:56 PM

S'porean singer Nathan Hartono trolls Telegram scammer by deleting messages, gets blocked

Uno reverse.

October 06, 2022, 04:48 PM

Society must not isolate seniors, help them to live independently instead: Ong Ye Kung

Social care is needed as much as health care.

October 06, 2022, 04:42 PM

S'pore Food Agency issues recall of instant noodles from Indonesia due to traces of pesticide

No good.

October 06, 2022, 04:00 PM

S'pore opens 1st canine programme centre for rescued dogs to support elderly & persons with disabilities

Supporting one another.

October 06, 2022, 03:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.