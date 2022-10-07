M'sian men stuck on highway for hours turn to Facebook group to ask for water, get mixed rice, crepes & orange juice

A Malaysian assistant medical officer was delivering items from a hospital in Putrajaya to a rehabilitation hospital in Cheras when his lorry broke down on Sep. 29 at 10:50 am.

Faiq Haziq Rusli and his colleague volunteered to stay behind with the faulty lorry, only to feel famished and dehydrated given their long wait.

The duo then tried to order drinks from a delivery application, but the technology failed them as their exact location could not be pinpointed, World of Buzz reported.

Asked for water delivery on Facebook

Faiq then took to a Facebook group to plead for people online to deliver water to him.

In the post, he attached a photo of his surroundings and noted that he will pay for the water.

He explained he was stuck in the middle of the road as his truck broke down.

Commenters expressed their concern for Faiq and asked him about his location and the drink that he wanted.

Others were also concerned if he received help from the public.

People showed up with food and drinks

After the post went out, passers-by and motorists arrived and offered the duo food, including mineral water, crepes, and bread.

Faiq also received nasi kandar -- rice served with a variety of curries and side dishes.

At around 1:25pm, he posted an update on Facebook, sharing a picture of a bottle of Minute Maid drink that he received, noting that there is enough help for the day and he is thankful for the generosity of Malaysian citizens.

Overwhelmed by supply of food and responses

Around 2pm, some three hours after he got stranded, he told the online community who came to his aid that he had enough to fill his tummy, but they insisted on giving him items without accepting his money.

The duo were stuck with their faulty lorry till about 4pm, but they did not need to worry about the food lasting them throughout the rest of the day.

A tweet about this incident and the generosity of Malaysians went viral, which garnered some 15,800 likes and 8,987 retweets.

The tweet said: "The truck broke down on the highway and he couldn't order food delivery. Hence, he asked for help from people on Facebook, and a lot of people helped him. He received a lot of food and I am really happy to see it."

On the following day, Oct. 30, the man thanked Malaysians who helped them and shared that he gave the remaining water to his team as he couldn't finish it.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude to passers-by who stopped by to offer him food and declined to take his money.

Top photos by Faiq Haziq Rusli/Facebook