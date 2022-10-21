McDonald's S'pore launches miniature toys of store equipment & products to pretend you work there

McDonald’s Singapore released its "Let’s Play McDonald's" series of Happy Meal toys on Oct. 20, 2022.

The toys include a miniature cash register, drink dispenser, delivery bag, grill machine, and drive-thru microphone.

The fun-sized items will be released on a weekly basis till Nov. 16.

The toys allow for a make-believe experience working in fast food -- funny and tragic because you can alternatively earn real money working at a real McDonald's outlet.

Oct. 20 to 26

The first toys to be released will be the spinning menu cash register and burger Happy Meal toy from Oct. 20 to 26.

Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, the toys to simulate running a drive-thru booth will be released.

These include the crew visor and microphone, as well as the drive-thru order microphone.

Nov. 3 to 9

Subsequently, from Nov. 3 to 9, the Happy Meal box and tray, as well as the McDelivery bag will be available.

Nov. 10 to 16

On the final week from Nov. 10 to 16, the patty grill machine and orange juice dispenser will be released.

Books available too

Those more into reading can get the "I Can" book, which comes in a series of different titles.

It is a collaboration with Little People Big Dreams, introducing inspirational figures from around the world.

The book "I Can Be A Sports Champion" is now available and features former world number one tennis player Evonne Goolagong, former F1 champion Ayrton Senna, and former boxer, Muhammad Ali.

A total of 12 books in this series created for McDonald’s will be available.

