Back

McDonald's S'pore launches miniature toys of store equipment & products to pretend you work there

Instead of working at McDonald's for real, you can now pretend you work there.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2022, 06:29 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald’s Singapore released its "Let’s Play McDonald's" series of Happy Meal toys on Oct. 20, 2022.

via

The toys include a miniature cash register, drink dispenser, delivery bag, grill machine, and drive-thru microphone.

@explodingbelly this is my favorite happy meal toy to date, even better than the pokemon ones OMG. MINIATURE MCDONALD'S TOYS FOR THE WIN! #sgfoodie #wheretoeat #mcdonalds #happymeal ♬ Tokei no Uta - Nonochan(Nonoka Murakata)

The fun-sized items will be released on a weekly basis till Nov. 16.

The toys allow for a make-believe experience working in fast food -- funny and tragic because you can alternatively earn real money working at a real McDonald's outlet.

Oct. 20 to 26

The first toys to be released will be the spinning menu cash register and burger Happy Meal toy from Oct. 20 to 26.

via

via

Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, the toys to simulate running a drive-thru booth will be released.

These include the crew visor and microphone, as well as the drive-thru order microphone.

via

via

Nov. 3 to 9

Subsequently, from Nov. 3 to 9, the Happy Meal box and tray, as well as the McDelivery bag will be available.

via

via

Nov. 10 to 16

On the final week from Nov. 10 to 16, the patty grill machine and orange juice dispenser will be released.

via

via

Books available too

Those more into reading can get the "I Can" book, which comes in a series of different titles.

It is a collaboration with Little People Big Dreams, introducing inspirational figures from around the world.

The book "I Can Be A Sports Champion" is now available and features former world number one tennis player Evonne Goolagong, former F1 champion Ayrton Senna, and former boxer, Muhammad Ali.

A total of 12 books in this series created for McDonald’s will be available.

Top photos via here & here

4-room HDB flat in Bendemeer rented out for S$4,600 per month

Paying premium.

October 21, 2022, 05:37 PM

Scoot downgrades seats for S'porean woman's family 2 hours before take-off, leaves them without luggage

Her original departing flight was also changed.

October 21, 2022, 04:56 PM

Google Maps will soon roll out eco-friendly routing in S'pore

May not be the fastest route but probably one that is better for the Earth and pocket.

October 21, 2022, 04:52 PM

Chatuchak Night Market returns to S'pore from Feb. 7 to Apr. 2, 2023

Yum.

October 21, 2022, 03:30 PM

If Xi Jinping attacks Taiwan, he will be a 'sinner' of the Chinese people: Taiwan's top intelligence officer

He also played down the chances of a Chinese victory in the event of an invasion.

October 21, 2022, 03:05 PM

Man, 60, dies after private ambulance crashes into tree along Sengkang East Road

His family is appealing for witnesses.

October 21, 2022, 03:03 PM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo feels 'fortunate' to perform in S'pore again after cheating scandal

Good for him.

October 21, 2022, 02:51 PM

Felicia Chin & Jeffrey Xu may live stream their wedding on Oct. 22

Her Instagram poll showed that 99 per cent of respondents are keen on tuning in.

October 21, 2022, 12:31 PM

Love, Bonito owner eyeing IPO, plans to open first physical store in US in 2023

Started in Singapore.

October 21, 2022, 12:03 PM

World's largest sculpture comprising 45 endangered species coming to Gardens by the Bay in May 2023

To raise awareness about wildlife extinction.

October 21, 2022, 11:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.