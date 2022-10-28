McDonald's takes over KFC & Pizza Hut at Our Tampines Hub

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The KFC and Pizza Hut at Our Tampines Hub are no more.
Both fast food restaurants have ended their leases there.
Taking over their premises is a new McDonald's outlet.A recruitment leaflet shared online was advertising for job openings for full-time and part-time crew, where pay supposedly starts from S$9.50 hourly.
This marks McDonald's ninth outlet in Tampines.
The others are at:
- Tampines Mall
- Tampines Bus Interchange
- Tampines Ave 2 (Shell Drive-thru)
- Tampines Mart
- Tampines East Community Club
- Tampines West Community Club
- Tampines North Drive 1
- Temasek Polytechnic
Top photos via I Love Tampines Facebook & Google Maps
