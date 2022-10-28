Back

McDonald's takes over KFC & Pizza Hut at Our Tampines Hub

Hopefully it is open 24 hours.

Belmont Lay | October 28, 2022, 02:03 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The KFC and Pizza Hut at Our Tampines Hub are no more.

Both fast food restaurants have ended their leases there.

Taking over their premises is a new McDonald's outlet.

A recruitment leaflet shared online was advertising for job openings for full-time and part-time crew, where pay supposedly starts from S$9.50 hourly.

This marks McDonald's ninth outlet in Tampines.

The others are at:

  • Tampines Mall

  • Tampines Bus Interchange

  • Tampines Ave 2 (Shell Drive-thru)

  • Tampines Mart

  • Tampines East Community Club

  • Tampines West Community Club

  • Tampines North Drive 1

  • Temasek Polytechnic

Top photos via I Love Tampines Facebook & Google Maps

Man who made bomb threat on SIA flight to S'pore to get stern warning

He will reappear in court on Nov. 4, where he will plead guilty to slapping a male cabin crew on his cheeks.

October 27, 2022, 08:37 PM

Try food creations inspired by animal diets from these 10 local F&B brands & do good for the planet

Post photos of these food items to win F&B vouchers and a wildlife tour that brings you up-close with manatees.

October 27, 2022, 08:00 PM

1-for-1 deals for USJ, Sanrio Puroland, Korea’s Everland & more at Klook Travel Fest on Oct. 29 & 30 

Start planning your next holiday.

October 27, 2022, 06:55 PM

S'pore man poses as 'lingerie consultant' & prostitute to cheat women into giving him explicit photos, lures a victim into prostitution

He used Facebook to lure victims.

October 27, 2022, 06:33 PM

ASEAN Foreign Ministers meet to discuss violence in Myanmar after airstrike on civilian gathering

Singapore's MFA expressed its 'deep regret' for the loss of life in a recent air strike.

October 27, 2022, 06:28 PM

‘The pain was unbearable’: S’porean girl, 9, could not shower without screaming in pain due to her eczema flare-ups

Different and advanced treatments signal hope on the horizon for managing this incurable skin disease.

October 27, 2022, 05:51 PM

6.7m-long python eats 54-year-old Indonesian woman whole

She went to work but failed to return home.

October 27, 2022, 04:27 PM

'Don't watch if you have a weak heart': Toddlers seen playing on 17th-floor window ledge in M'sia, police investigating

The parents were in the house but unaware.

October 27, 2022, 03:53 PM

American man, 42, headed to S'pore, found with rare albino alligator in suitcase at German airport

Why?

October 27, 2022, 03:03 PM

S'pore company gets S$80,000 funding to develop food packaging that can be recycled with its food waste

The company is one of two winners at the inaugural OCBC Sustainability Innovation Challenge.

October 27, 2022, 03:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.