McDonald's takes over KFC & Pizza Hut at Our Tampines Hub

The KFC and Pizza Hut at Our Tampines Hub are no more.

Both fast food restaurants have ended their leases there.

Taking over their premises is a new McDonald's outlet.

A recruitment leaflet shared online was advertising for job openings for full-time and part-time crew, where pay supposedly starts from S$9.50 hourly.

This marks McDonald's ninth outlet in Tampines.

The others are at:

Tampines Mall

Tampines Bus Interchange

Tampines Ave 2 (Shell Drive-thru)

Tampines Mart

Tampines East Community Club

Tampines West Community Club

Tampines North Drive 1

Temasek Polytechnic

