Mandatory rest day for migrant domestic workers to start from January 1, 2023: MOM

The new policy for a mandatory rest day for migrant domestic workers (MDWs) per month will take effect from Jan. 1, 2023.

This rest day can be taken on any day of the week, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Oct. 7.

This rest day cannot be compensated away, although it can be deferred for up to one month.

"This means that, should both parties agree to defer the rest day in that month, the MDW should take her rest day by the end of the subsequent month," MOM said.

Mutually agreed-upon, flexible rest day

Under the new policy, domestic helpers can take their rest day flexibly, on any day of the week.

It can be taken as one full day or over two-half days.

Domestic helpers can also choose to spend their rest day at home, MOM said.

Mandatory rest days were introduced in July 2021. Prior to that, domestic helpers could choose to receive compensation in lieu of that rest day.

To help employers and MDWs make arrangements for the mandatory rest day, MOM has developed a guide. Check it out here.

Rest and recharge

This policy seeks to give domestic helpers a chance to "rest and recharge from work, as well as form networks of support outside the household".

Employers can call MOM’s hotline at 6438 5122 for more details on the rest day arrangement.

Top image from MOM's Facebook.