Man, 23, & woman, 25, allegedly scammed S$360,000 via iPhone 13 & 14 listings on Carousell

A man and a woman, aged 23 and 25 respectively, were arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 25) when they arrived in Changi Airport.

Preliminary investigations revealed found that the pair are believed to be involved in at least 140 cases of e-commerce scams, with the victims' reported losses amounting to over S$360,000.

Reports of iPhones purchased but not delivered

In a statement on Oct. 25, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received several reports from victims saying they had been cheated by an online seller.

The seller had advertised the sale of mobile devices such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, on Carousell.

The victims reported that the seller failed to deliver the items after payment was made via PayNow or bank transfer.

SPF said officers from the Commercial Affairs Department conducted follow-up investigations and established the identity of the man and woman.

Precautions advised

"If the price is too good to be true, it probably is," said SPF in an Oct. 25 press release advising the public to purchase from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

SPF further advised buyers to opt for in-built payment options that only release payment to the seller upon delivery.

"Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection," said SPF.

SPF also warned that scammers may entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, or WeChat by offering a better or faster deal if bank transfers are made directly. These scammers may use a local bank account or even provide a copy of an NRIC or driver's licence to appear genuine.

SPF called for members of the public who have information on scams to call the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Top image via SPF