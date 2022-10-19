Heartbroken S'porean man sells 3D2N MBS hotel staycation after break-up

Staycations are typically something to look forward to, but not for one man in Singapore after his relationship went south.

Herman Wong had grand plans to surprise his ex-girlfriend with a "romantic and passionate" staycation at Marina Bay Sands upon his return to Singapore.

In an Oct. 16 Facebook post, he shared he had been overseas for almost a year.

Wong was prepared to pull out all the stops.

"…decorating the bed and room with roses, champagne, chocolate, balloons bought from Bugis party shop, I love you sign."

Unfortunately, and with terrible timing, Wong and his then-girlfriend broke up.

Booked the room before the break-up

Speaking to Mothership, Wong shared that he first booked the Premier Room at the hotel on Jun. 28, and the couple subsequently called it quits in July.

Wong did not think it was possible to go for the staycation by himself.

"But it all came to a naught and we broken up ….. very devastating , my dreams are broken again ….. I have no one to go on this staycation with except for myself and myself and only myself . You couldn’t expect me to decorate some balloons and instead of having the “I love you “ change to “ love yourself before you love others “ correct anot ."

With some generosity and self-sacrifice, he decided it would be better if another happy couple was able to enjoy the room.

"You can dabao your 小三，fling , Fwb..."

Wong revealed that he would be selling the 3D2N staycation, booked from Oct. 18 to 20, for S$750. He adds that he is unable to remember the exact price he paid for it, but that he "paid a bomb".

To market the room in his post, he even shared photos of some possible decorations, and threw out some celebration ideas.

"I know it’s abit too fast to suddenly tell your gf bf husband wife suddenly you have staycation but take this chance to surprise them and if you still have no idea, I’ve already upload some decoration ideas for you and just nice Halloween is around the corner just ask your gf or wife not to have any makeup on and she will totally suit the theme for Halloween and at the same time surprise her this room and surprise herself when she look at the mirror."

He also assured that those without a partner could take him up on his offer, and he would keep it a "secret don't worry".

"And for those of you guys no gf no bf no husband no wife . No worries …. You can dabao your 小三 (Mandarin: Mistress or Third party in a relationship, fling, Fwb, KTV girls aka your lao po lao gong (Mandarin: Wife, husband), Siamdiu (Thai-themed nightclub) girls aka your teerak (Thai: Darling) aka the girl you hang 5000sgd one night, club girls, bar host , boys club host to let them enjoy this wonderful hotel with you."

Wong ended his post with a desperate plea for people to accept his deal as it is.

"Y’all want faster pm me la ok . Decoration ideas , whatever idea I already post for you all Liao la . You want then Pm me. Don’t GONG WU GONG BO (Hokkien: Don't say have then don't have) ASK ASK ASK FOR FUN LA PLS TOLONG (Malay: Help) LA."

Sold the room

In a few days, Wong's post garnered over 480 shares.

Facebook users appreciated the humorous way he marketed the room online.

Fortunately, Wong managed to sell the room to a family from Thailand.

Here's to hoping he finds someone else to go on a staycation with in the near future.

Top photo courtesy of Herman Wong