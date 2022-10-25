Back

40-year-old S'pore man accused of molesting maid among 4 to be charged with alleged molest

He will also be charged with attempted voyeurism.

Andrew Koay | October 25, 2022, 03:26 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force reiterated that incidents involving molestation remain a "key concern", in a press release announcing that four men will be charged in court tomorrow (Oct. 26), in separate cases.

"The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of those in the community, and offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," read the press release.

Among the individuals to be charged tomorrow is a 40-year-old man who allegedly molested a migrant domestic worker, 33, he'd employed on multiple occasions.

According to the police, the incidents took place between August and September 2021 at his home along Ang Mo Kio Street 52.

He will also be charged with attempted voyeurism after he allegedly placed a spy camera in the home's common toilet.

Three other men to be charged

Two older individuals, aged 73 and 62, will be charged for separate incidents where they allegedly molested a 17-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman respectively.

In addition, a 28-year-old man who is accused of molesting two women aged 26 and 29 at a shopping mall along Orchard Road will also be charged with three counts of outrage of modesty.

The offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871 carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

In the press release, the police urged the public to report outrage of modesty cases to them immediately.

Top image via Unsplash

Nas Daily creator spends US$150,000 on Caribbean passport to enter M'sia legally

Everything in Malaysia is 70% cheaper than Singapore, he claims.

October 25, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'pore Special Forces soldier, 45, runs 342km over 51 hours with no sleep to win ultramarathon event

Last man standing.

October 25, 2022, 02:01 PM

Guide to M'sia general election 2022, Part 2: Mahathir, Syed Saddiq & East M'sia

The potential kingmakers.

October 25, 2022, 01:44 PM

I went back to primary school after 30 years, & boy, have times changed

Kids don’t get pocket money the way they used to.

October 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

S'pore to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050: Lawrence Wong

The new climate goals will be formally submitted to the UN at the upcoming COP27.

October 25, 2022, 10:15 AM

7 puppies about 2 months old seeking fosterers in S'pore

Literally giving puppy eyes.

October 25, 2022, 10:07 AM

Hydrogen could supply up to 50% of S'pore's power needs by 2050

Hydrogen does not release any carbon emissions when combusted, unlike fossil fuels and natural gas. 

October 25, 2022, 09:43 AM

S'pore woman overcomes Stage 3 breast cancer while saddled with debt

Phang eventually confronted her fear of death, and she inadvertently discovered her love for life.

October 24, 2022, 10:56 PM

New UK prime minister: Britain finally ready for Rishi Sunak as the Penny drops

Third prime minister since the 2019 general election.

October 24, 2022, 09:51 PM

Bukit Canberra indoor sports hall now open, 800-seat hawker centre to come in Q1 2023

No longer ulu Canberra.

October 24, 2022, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.