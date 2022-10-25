40-year-old S'pore man accused of molesting maid among 4 to be charged with alleged molest

The Singapore Police Force reiterated that incidents involving molestation remain a "key concern", in a press release announcing that four men will be charged in court tomorrow (Oct. 26), in separate cases.

"The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of those in the community, and offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," read the press release.

Among the individuals to be charged tomorrow is a 40-year-old man who allegedly molested a migrant domestic worker, 33, he'd employed on multiple occasions.

According to the police, the incidents took place between August and September 2021 at his home along Ang Mo Kio Street 52.

He will also be charged with attempted voyeurism after he allegedly placed a spy camera in the home's common toilet.

Three other men to be charged

Two older individuals, aged 73 and 62, will be charged for separate incidents where they allegedly molested a 17-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman respectively.

In addition, a 28-year-old man who is accused of molesting two women aged 26 and 29 at a shopping mall along Orchard Road will also be charged with three counts of outrage of modesty.

The offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871 carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

In the press release, the police urged the public to report outrage of modesty cases to them immediately.

