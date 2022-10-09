Back

Man in Marsiling loses S$14,000 after wife discards old clothes while spring cleaning

One of the long-sleeved shirts Zhuo's wife threw out had 14 S$1,000 notes in its pocket.

Lean Jinghui | October 09, 2022, 03:07 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 57-year-old private hire driver, surnamed Zhuo, recently lost S$14,000 in cash.

The unfortunate incident happened on Sep. 30 as Zhuo's wife was spring cleaning, and unknowingly threw out the bank notes, which were hidden in Zhuo's old clothes, reported Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

Spring cleaning gone wrong

Zhuo and his wife live at Block 116 Marsiling Rise.

Zhuo told Shin Min reporters that while spring cleaning their flat, his wife had discarded his old clothes in a rubbish bin at the HDB void deck.

However, one of the long-sleeved shirts that Zhuo's wife threw out contained 14 S$1,000 notes in its pocket, unbeknownst to her.

Zhuo explained that he had collected thousand-dollar notes, and continued to accumulate them after the Monetary Authority of Singapore discontinued their issuance in 2021.

"Whenever any of my friends had a thousand-dollar note, I would then exchange money with them, so that I could collect the notes," Zhuo shared.

Afraid that the thousand-dollar notes would be stolen, Zhuo had decided to hide them in the pocket of his shirt for safe-keeping.

He lamented: "But I also forgot to inform my wife that I had placed these notes in my old clothes. [...] Having placed them there for so long without issue, I did not expect to lose them due to spring cleaning."

Police report made

According to Shin Min, Zhuo immediately rushed down to locate his old clothes after realising they were missing from his closet.

However, by the time Zhuo and his wife combed through the void deck, the discarded bags of old clothes were gone.

Knowing that the chances of recovery were slim, Zhuo shared that he has since lodged a police report.

Zhuo told Shin Min reporters that he thinks it is possible that someone had taken away his clothes.

Zhuo has put up a copy of the police report at his void deck, in hopes that someone might come forward with information about his missing cash.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that they did receive a report, and that investigations are ongoing.

Under Section 403 of the Penal Code, dishonest misappropriation of property is an offence.

Illustration (a) of the section says that if someone finds a dollar not knowing to whom it belongs, and picks it up, that person has not committed the offence defined in the section.

However, according to Illustration (e), if someone finds a purse with money not knowing to whom it belongs, but later finds out the identity of the owner and still uses the money for himself, it is an offence.

Those found guilty of dishonestly misappropriating or keeping another person's property for their own use without attempting to find the owner may be jailed up to two years', fined, or both.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News 

SBS Transit bus captain, 54, dies after bus collides into tree near Hougang bus depot

He allegedly lost control of the bus.

October 10, 2022, 11:12 AM

M'sia lifting export ban on live chicken broilers on Oct. 11: SFA

SFA is 'seeking clarification' on the details.

October 09, 2022, 11:38 PM

2 men viciously attack 3 others, leaving trails of blood on floor of Ang Mo Kio coffeeshop

Three were taken to hospital following the fight.

October 09, 2022, 10:05 PM

Sora Ma shares stage with Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo as award-winners at Asia Contents Awards

Congrats!

October 09, 2022, 08:10 PM

Kids go on joyrides in Lamborghinis as part of One Punggol Community Club opening

Cool.

October 09, 2022, 05:37 PM

Those aged 50 & above in S'pore can get bivalent vaccine dose against Omicron variant from Oct. 17

The bivalent vaccine is available at all joint testing and vaccination centres.

October 09, 2022, 05:25 PM

S'pore actors Richie Koh & Pierre Png meet Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin in Korea

Woo to the Young to the Woo.

October 09, 2022, 03:41 PM

'Why is IKEA salmon so skinny': Woman dismayed over thin fillet at IKEA S'pore

Fishy proportions.

October 09, 2022, 12:35 PM

Woodlands Checkpoint suffers power outage for several hours, causing long queues & delayed clearance

Unlucky.

October 09, 2022, 12:06 PM

Relief teacher allegedly fired after fight between Secondary 1 students, MOE 'aware' of teacher's Instagram post

The incident lasted five minutes and no one was hurt.

October 09, 2022, 10:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.