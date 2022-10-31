Back

Man tries to escape Itaewon crush by climbing up wall over crowd

There were some cheers initially, perhaps by people thinking it was a stunt.

Tan Min-Wei | October 31, 2022, 07:01 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Footage continues to emerge from the Oct. 29 tragedy in the Itaewon district of South Korea where over 150 people were killed in a crowd crush.

Desperate times

Those who perished were reportedly trapped due to the surge in the number of people.

Some were fortunate to be able to escape when surrounding businesses opened their doors to let people in and find refuge.

However, there are accusations that some businesses may have turned people away:

Desperate measures

In order to get out of the cramped situation, some took extreme measures to escape.

One man was seen scaling a wall to climb out of the crowd in a bid to make his way to safety.

A YouTube video by Korenszo Tube showed a street in Itaewon filled with people.

At around the 1-minute 42-second mark, a man appeared out of the crowd as he climbed up the side of the building as the crowd below him continued to shuffle past slowly.

He managed to climb up the wall by using the slatted design of the building for grip and footholds.

Gif via Korenzo Tube/YouTube

Some in the crowd watched him climb, while cheers off-camera could be heard.

The man climbing the wall appeared to not acknowledge the cheers.

He instead climbed over a store sign and made his way away from the centre of the street.

Gif via Korenzo Tube/YouTube

The camera turned away from the man for a moment, and another cheer was heard.

When the camera panned back, the man was beginning to climb down, having possibly knocked off a lit "T" from the street sign.

Gif via Korenzo Tube/YouTube

Below him, another man could be seen extending his hands to help the climber down.

What happened to the climber is not known, but he appeared to at least have successfully changed direction to move away from the middle of the street.

Related Stories

Top image via Korenzo Tube/YouTube

Campaign against irresponsible burning of paper offerings sees complaints fall 13% over recent 7th month

The public education campaign started along with the lunar 7th month in 2022.

October 31, 2022, 06:30 PM

Javan mynas photographed beating one another up at Pasir Ris Park

State of nature.

October 31, 2022, 06:26 PM

My true S’pore ghost story: I think I’m being haunted but I’ve learnt to be okay with it

If I can deal with this, I can handle most things in life.

October 31, 2022, 06:10 PM

Crystal Jade Pavilion at VivoCity charges diner S$91.20 for stir fried kai lan

Expensive fibre.

October 31, 2022, 06:09 PM

Return of Spicy Chicken McNuggets + new Hershey’s Chocolate Frappé at McDonald's S'pore from Nov. 3, 2022

Finally.

October 31, 2022, 05:19 PM

President Halimah ranked 33rd most influential Muslim in the world

One of three women in the top 50.

October 31, 2022, 02:27 PM

Lula beats Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential election, result that may impact climate change

The left-wing president-elect has pledged to fight deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest.

October 31, 2022, 02:05 PM

Newton Food Centre closing on Nov. 1 for 3 months for repairs & renovation

Works are expected to end on Jan. 31, 2023.

October 31, 2022, 12:09 PM

HDB incurred deficit of S$744 million on upgrading, rejuvenation of towns & flats in FY2021

Of the S$744 million, S$392 million was incurred for upgrading programmes, such as the Home Improvement Programme and Lift Upgrading Programme.

October 31, 2022, 12:00 PM

Richard Branson rejects invite to TV debate with Shanmugam on death penalty

"What Singapore really needs is a constructive, lasting dialogue involving multiple stakeholders, and a true commitment to transparency and evidence."

October 31, 2022, 11:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.